Medtronic in 2021: 10 key developments

An electrode is a medical device used to transfer ionic current energy into electrical current in the body that can be amplified to treat as well as diagnose several ailments and life threatening conditions, such as muscular, ocular, cardiac, and nervous disorders, among others. Medical electrodes comprises of a lead, metal, and electrode conducting paste, and are noninvasive. The electrode works along with electrical contact between the monitoring system and apparatus to monitor the patient’s movements. Moreover, medical electrodes can be used to treat various diseases and/or disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, sinusitis, and body ache. These electrodes can be applied to fields of fetal monitoring, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery etc.

