It is win now mode for the Mets and the next manager of the team will go a long way in making that happen. I think it was clear that Luis Rojas was a little out of his element as the team's skipper but now is the time to bring in a proven guy. I really want our local guy Matt Quatraro to win over the Mets but I don't see the new GM taking a flyer on a guy especially when his job as the decision maker for the franchise hangs in the balance. What I do know is Buck Showalter is a 3 time AL Manager of the Year and he earned those in 3 different decades! Mike Puma explains above how the interview went for Buck and we discuss much more about the Metropolitans. Make sure to listen.

BASEBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO