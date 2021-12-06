ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns slight favorites in Week 14 clash with Ravens

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mC7hg_0dFNTGkZ00

Coming off their late-season bye week, the Cleveland Browns have a chance to make a huge splash late in the year. At 6-6, the Browns are a game back of the sixth and seventh seeds in the AFC. The huge splash that they could make? Cleveland has games against four teams that currently sit ahead of them in the AFC playoff standings.

That starts with Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are scuffling recently with a rash of injuries and QB Lamar Jackson having to carry the offense. Having just lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore still holds a one-game lead in the AFC North with a tough schedule ahead of them as well.

Going into Week 14, Tipico has the Browns as a 2.5 point favorite at home. They also have the game with the lowest total of any for the upcoming week, 42.5 points.

A 2.5 point spread isn’t much, especially for the home team. With the two teams playing a close game just two weeks ago, Cleveland coming off their bye and Baltimore having another major injury, it wouldn’t be shocking to see that number move as the week goes on. Then again, trusting the inconsistent Browns could be dangerous to anyone’s health.

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Browns at Ravens: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 12 game

BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Cleveland Browns will try to take down the division-leading Baltimore Ravens during a Sunday Night Football showdown. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. EDT. The Ravens (7-3) sit atop the tight AFC North. They are seeking their fifth win at M&T Bank Stadium this season. The Browns...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns vs. Ravens NFL Week 12 Preview and Prediction

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Below, we analyze a few advantages, disadvantages, or general thoughts about the two teams before getting to our predictions for the game. Game Analysis. Baltimore’s Lucky Streak. I am about to poke holes in the Baltimore Ravens...
NFL
NJ.com

Ravens vs Browns Predictions: SNF Picks & Betting Offers – NFL Week 12

Our NFL expert is here to preview Sunday Night Football, offering his best predictions and picks for the Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns, 8:20pm EST live on NBC. The Ravens return to Baltimore after two weeks on the road in which Lamar Jackson was absent. Facing an inconsistent Browns team, Jackson returns for his first game in 2 weeks and the Ravens look certain to improve on their 7-3 record on Sunday Night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Afc#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Tipico
pressboxonline.com

Reaction To Ravens’ Week 12 Win Against Browns

Glenn Clark and Ken Zalis respond to the Baltimore Ravens’ 16-10 Week 12 win against the Cleveland Browns. After Ravens games this season, visit facebook.com/PressBoxSports for the Project Gameday Postgame Show with @GlennClarkRadio. Photo Credit: Kenya Allen/PressBox.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorebeatdown.com

Unsung Heroes from the Ravens’ Week 12 win over Browns

In Week 12, the Baltimore Ravens returned to Charm City to take on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North showdown. The Ravens improved to 8-3 and stayed atop the division and overall conference standings with an ugly 16-10 victory thanks in large part to some of their less-heralded players on both sides of the ball.
NFL
Sandusky Register

Browns, Ravens meet for first time since wild December clash

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Of all the times Lamar Jackson has rescued the Baltimore Ravens in his young career, last season's game at Cleveland stands out. The star quarterback left the game with cramps, then returned for a fourth-down play and threw a long touchdown pass to Marquise Brown, part of a back-and-forth final quarter in which the Ravens ultimately won on Justin Tucker's 55-yard kick with 2 seconds left.
NFL
FanSided

4 unsolicited Cleveland Browns observations for Week 12 vs Ravens

Make no mistake about it: The Cleveland Browns Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens is the biggest game of the 2021 season and the biggest contest the team has played since ousting the Steelers in last season’s Wild Card round. 1. Losing this game drops the Browns to 6-6,...
NFL
Steelers Depot

AFC North Week 12 Recap: Bengals Thump Steelers, Ravens Outlast Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost again in Week 12, and this time it was to another team in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals thumped the Steelers 41-10 on Sunday in Cincinnati to move to 7-4 on the season. The win gave the Bengals a season sweep over the Steelers, and that’s the first time that has happened since 2009.
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens are field-goal favorites vs. Steelers in Week 13 road trip

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Steelers ahead of their game Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. After a tense home win Sunday night over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens (8-3) are favored by 3 ½ points over Pittsburgh, which is coming off its worst loss ever under longtime coach Mike Tomlin. The Bengals routed the Steelers, 41-10, in Cincinnati on Sunday, the second straight game in which Pittsburgh has allowed over 40 points.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens announce inactives for Week 12 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Week 12 divisional matchup. Baltimore is 7-3 on the 2021 season, while Cleveland comes into the game at 5-5. Ahead of the game, the Ravens announced their inactives list, which features a few key players, including Baltimore defensive lineman Calais Campbell. Campbell had been battling a concussion and didn’t practice all week because of it.
NFL
Denver Post

Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 14: Who has the edge?

In a rematch between struggling AFC North rivals, the Ravens will try to repeat their successes at stopping the run and protecting Lamar Jackson against the Cleveland Browns. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game:. Ravens passing game vs. Browns pass defense. Lamar Jackson played...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy