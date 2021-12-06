Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Matchup Preview (12/10/21) The Brooklyn Nets will look to redeem themselves against the Atlanta Hawks after a road loss to the Houston Rockets, who started the season 1-16. Houston has rattled off seven straight wins, and the Nets did not play Kevin Durant or LaMarcus Aldridge in that game. Still, this is a terrible loss, and the Rockets are voluntarily not playing one of their best players, John Wall. Despite being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn continues to have plenty of volatility in its outcomes. The Nets struggle with consistency on a nightly basis, even though they rank very high in all defensive categories. They have to develop a tenacity about them where they refuse to lose against bad teams if they want to find themselves in the conversation of best teams in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Hawks cannot seem to escape the injury bug. They have been missing Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, and Solomon Hill, which has obviously been painful. Cam Reddish will be available for this game, which certainly helps their cause, but depth is still an issue. Anything can happen if Trae Young has a massive game, though, and the Nets will want to key in on him on the defensive end if they want to secure a tough road win and not drop two straight games.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO