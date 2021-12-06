ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

 6 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry says it is tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving...

Shropshire Star

Israel tightens travel restrictions over new Covid variant

The Health Ministry said the country’s coronavirus cabinet has authorised a raft of measures, including red-listing travel to 50 African countries. Israel has approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to crack down on a new coronavirus variant.
New York Post

Israel closing borders over Omicron variant fears

Israel took drastic action against the new Omicron coronavirus variant Saturday aiming to close its borders to foreign travelers. The ban, if it receives final government approval, is to begin at midnight Sunday and last 14 days. The move came after cabinet members met for almost three hours Saturday night,...
thewestsidegazette.com

How Israel Became The World’s Cyber Powerhouse

It is not by chance that 40 percent of all private cyber investments in the world are invested in Israeli companies, and that a third of the world’s unicorn cyber companies — private startups worth at least $1 billion — are Israeli. “Cybermania: How Israel Became a Global Powerhouse in...
inforisktoday.com

Report: Israel Cuts Cyber Export List to 37 Countries

The Israeli government's Ministry of Defense reportedly has cut the official list of countries to which Israeli companies’ cyber spyware can be exported from 102 to 37, reducing surveillance tool export market by two-thirds. As reported, the latest list restricts cyber spyware companies in Israel from doing business with countries...
Cleveland Jewish News

Partnership between America and Israel deepens as cyber threats proliferate

Cooperation between the United States and Israel in the cyber arena is growing more intense with each year, an Israel Defense Forces source has told JNS. The source spoke days after the head of the IDF’s J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate, Maj. Gen. Lior Carmeli, awarded a service medal to the U.S. Cyber Command’s liaison officer in Israel on Nov. 23.
The Jewish Press

Friday the NY Times Attacks ‘Pegasus,’ Monday Israel Tightens Spyware Export Rules

Israel’s Defense Ministry on Monday issued a statement saying its Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) has tightened the control of cyber exports and issued an updated version of end-user declarations regarding the purchase of made-in-Israel spyware. According to the statement, “A state interested in acquiring a cyber or intelligence system...
wcn247.com

Brazil justice rules vaccine passport mandatory for visitors

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ruled that all travelers arriving in Brazil must present a vaccine passport documenting they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The decision from Luís Roberto Barroso challenges a more lenient rule announced by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has opposed mandatory immunization against the virus that can cause COVID-19. The federal government announced Tuesday that travelers arriving in Brazil did not have to produce a vaccine passport though they would have to undergo a five-day quarantine. Barroso’s Saturday ruling must be reviewed by all 11 judges of the Supreme Court next week.
NewsBreak
World
wcn247.com

Israeli PM to make first official visit to UAE on Sunday

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister announced that he would be make the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Naftali Bennett’s office said Sunday that he will be meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties.
wcn247.com

Israel to remove security detail for Netanyahu family

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli parliamentary committee has voted to stop providing personal security details to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife and adult sons. Sunday's decision comes six months after the longtime leader was ousted from power. The decision was approved by a ministerial committee and adopted a recommendation from the Shin Bet security service that there are no imminent threats to Netanyahu’s wife or children. Netanyahu, Israel's longest serving prime minister, had claimed in recent days that his family is in danger. As opposition leader, he will continue to have a security detail and private driver.
wcn247.com

At G7, UK warns Russia of 'severe' cost of Ukraine incursion

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the "world’s largest economies are united" in warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” consequences. Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border has dominated talks among Group of Seven foreign ministers in the English city of Liverpool. The U.S. and its allies worry that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens. But the G-7 has not said what form those sanctions would take. Truss said Sunday that the group is “considering all options.”
AFP

Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security officers after seven people including the country's national police chief were accused by the Biden administration of human rights abuses. Washington imposed sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion, which is accused of involvement in hundreds of disappearances and nearly 600 extrajudicial killings since 2018. Seven current or former officials of the Rapid Action Battalion were also sanctioned. They include Benazir Ahmed, previously the RAB chief and currently the national head of the South Asian country's more than 200,000-strong police force. "We are determined to put human rights at the centre of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
AFP

G7 issues strong warnings on Iran and Russia

The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine. Truss said there was "very much a united voice... that there will be massive consequences for Russia in the case of an incursion into Ukraine".
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
wcn247.com

Satellite images, expert suggest Iranian space launch coming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran appears to be preparing for a space launch as negotiations continue in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. That's according to satellite images obtained Sunday by The Associated Press and an expert who analyzed the photos. The likely blast off at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport comes as Iranian state media has offered a list of upcoming planned satellite launches in the works. Conducting a launch amid the Vienna talks fits the hard-line posture struck by Tehran’s negotiators. It also fits into a renewed focus on space by Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, under whom concerns about alienating the West with the launches likely have faded.
WNMT AM 650

‘Game-changer’: Poland tightens curbs amid Omicron fears

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland said on Monday it would ban flights to seven African countries, extend quarantines for some travellers and further limit numbers allowed into places like restaurants, amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The new measures will be in effect from Dec. 1-17. Polish...
