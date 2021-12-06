ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Future pandemics could be more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned from the outbreak must not be squandered and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral wave, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European...

b975.com

Restrictions boost popularity of COVID-19 jabs – German-Austrian survey

BERLIN (Reuters) – Stricter coronavirus restrictions increase people’s willingness to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus, a survey in the German-Austrian border regions published showed on Wednesday. The ban on entering public spaces in Austria for people who had not been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, announced on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Vaccines should work against Omicron variant, according to WHO

Vaccines developed to fight the original COVID-19 virus should still protect people against the omicron variant, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. While the variant is believed to be more contagious than other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the WHO’s emergencies director, Dr. Mike Ryan, said there was no sign omicron would be able to evade vaccines better than other variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Heavily Mutated Coronavirus Variant Has Scientists Concerned

A new coronavirus mutation discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned that it may be more transmissible and could reduce the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The new strain, known as Omicron, has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. The new variant has about 50 mutations,...
SCIENCE
nevalleynews.org

Omicron’s emergence draws concern over coronavirus vaccine distribution

Per the latest figures from the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than 3,000 Arizonans tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, with 172 deaths added to the ledger. As the coronavirus pandemic reaches its 21st month in the United States, public health experts are now scrambling to determine the new Omicron variant’s lethality and ability to evade vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beloit Daily News

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

NEW YORK (AP) — The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

Australia deputy PM tests positive for COVID-19 in Washington

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, DC while on an official visit, his office said in a statement on Thursday. The remaining members of his delegation have tested negative and Joyce will remain in isolation until further advice, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

