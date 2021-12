Amarillo has the Christmas spirit. I can feel it. We need to let Santa know that we have it too. What better way to get his attention than by lighting up the Amarillo skies?. Now, I know we seem to do that on a daily basis with our beautiful sunrises and sunsets. That has to get his attention a bit. How about putting a little boom behind it? What better way to have Christmas spirit than fireworks?

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO