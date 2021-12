Care home residents will be allowed only three visitors and one essential care worker under updated Government guidance announced as part of new measures to protect the sector from the spread of the Omicron variant.The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the move was “in order to balance the current Covid-19 risk and the need to keep people safe in line with clinical advice”.It is understood the guidance will come into force from Wednesday.We are providing new measures to protect the social care sector from the #OmicronVariant of #COVID19.This includes:▶️updated guidance on care home visiting & testing▶️support for...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO