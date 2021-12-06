ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: A Speedy Day at Clash Daytona

By Deborah Castellanos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 triathlon season came to a close with an exciting day of racing at Clash Daytona. The event (formerly known as Challenge Daytona) took place entirely within the confines of the Daytona International Speedway for a dizzying multi-loop display of speed and strategy. The “Daytona Distance,” 100K involving two laps...

triathlete.com

Watch One of the Last Big Races of 2021: Clash Daytona This Weekend

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Last year, the Daytona race track event brought some of the most exciting racing of the year—with Gustav Iden and Paula Findlay clinching their PTO Championship titles at the event—all livestreamed for fans around the world. The year before that Findlay battled it out with Lucy Charles-Barclay under the lights, while Lionel Sanders stormed to the win. This year’s event on Saturday has a few changes but the same exciting late-season racing for the last podiums of 2021.
MOTORSPORTS
triathlete.com

News & Notes: 70.3s to Be Streamed, Sportskind of the Year, and Vince Luis Bruised After Crash

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Vincent Luis offers update on injuries after being hit by car. After one of the more unbelievable turn of events in a race this year (or ever), French pro Vincent Luis posted that he had “a couple of bruises” following being hit by a car during the Indian Wells 70.3 last Sunday, which he went on to finish second in. The 2019 ITU World Champion shared a video recapping his debut half-Ironman, sharing that the incident occurred when he was leading the race with about 15 kilometers to go on the bike. “The lead car took a wrong turn and then I got hit by a car,” he said. “I hit the deck pretty hard. It was tough, but I just jumped back on my bike.” Luis managed to finish on the podium behind Lionel Sanders, despite significant road rash and cuts to his face, hands, and arms. “I had some bad luck,” he said, “but I’m sure I can improve next time.”
MOTORSPORTS

