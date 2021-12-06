Luspatercept-aamt Gets FDA Priority Review for Non–Transfusion Dependent Beta Thalassemia
FDA to evaluate luspatercept-aamt (Reblozyl) for the treatment of anemia in adults with non–transfusion dependent β-thalassemia. The FDA has granted priority review to a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for luspatercept-aamt (Reblozyl) for the treatment of anemia in adults with non–transfusion dependent (NTD) β-thalassemia. The drug was also validated by the...www.pharmacytimes.com
