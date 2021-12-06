Luspatercept-aamt Gets FDA Priority Review for Non–Transfusion Dependent Beta Thalassemia

The use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19 has received considerable attention in the media. Ivermectin is currently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of some parasitic worms (strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis) in humans, as well as for the treatment of certain internal and external parasites in various animal species. The drug has received attention as it has been touted as an inexpensive and readily available treatment for Covid-19.

