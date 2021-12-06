ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Meter, IA

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Interstate 35 37 – 26

By Admin
vanmeterbulldogs.org
 2 days ago

The Van Meter JV boys started their season with a 37 – 26 win...

vanmeterbulldogs.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Meter, IA
Van Meter, IA
Sports
Van Meter, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
CNN

What's missing from Biden's democracy summit

Leopoldo López is a Venezuelan politician, opposition leader who was imprisoned on charges of inciting anti-government protests and Renew Democracy Initiative freedom fellow. Uriel Epshtein is the executive director of the Renew Democracy Initiative. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 35#The Boys#Junior Varsity#I 35#Speltz 6

Comments / 0

Community Policy