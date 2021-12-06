ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine president hails military as Russia tensions soar

By YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has hailed the country’s military as being capable of fending off a potential attack by Moscow as...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Putin Signals Change of Tone on Ukraine After Biden Call

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday characterized his virtual meeting with President Joe Biden the day before as open, substantive and constructive, and he announced that the Kremlin would within a week – perhaps even days – present the U.S. with new proposals on joint security issues. Putin...
POTUS
wcn247.com

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

PARIS (AP) — French President Macron is planning to present the priorities for France’s upcoming presidency of the European Union. France’s turn in the European Council’s rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. and overlaps with the country’s presidential election. Macron has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for Thursday. The press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The 43-year-old centrist leader has yet to formally declare whether he will seek a second term. France’s presidency of the EU could provide a platform for a Macron reelection campaign but also complicate it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Mobilising Artillery, Feigning Negotiations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine on Thursday of moving heavy artillery towards the front line of fighting with pro-Russian separatists and failing to engage in a peace process, in a new escalation of hostile rhetoric towards Kyiv. The remarks by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gave no sign that...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
wcn247.com

Russia warns Kyiv against use of force in rebel regions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s military has warned the Ukrainian government against trying to settle a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine with force. Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, called media reports about Russia allegedly preparing an attack on Ukraine “a lie.” He said Thursday that Ukraine is to blame for escalating tensions in its war-torn eastern industrial heartland by deploying new weapons there. Gerasimov's statement adds to the recent tensions sparked by a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Officials in Ukraine and the West have said the amassing of troops may indicate plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbor, but Russian officials have repeatedly denied harboring such plans.
POLITICS
wcn247.com

Ukraine spa town stands out amid nation's vaccine hesitancy

MORSHYN, Ukraine (AP) — A small spa town in western Ukraine is standing out in a country where only 29% of the population has received coronavirus vaccine shots. In Morshyn, a scenic town nestled at the Carpathian foothills, 74% of 3,439 residents have been fully vaccinated. While Ukraine has faced new restrictions amid a surge of infections and deaths blamed on a slow pace of vaccination, the famous spas in Morshyn have remained open for visitors, unlike public places in most other areas in Ukraine. Locals credit their community spirit approach, which involved a summer vaccination campaign in which doctors called their patients personally to get their vaccine shots. Residents also wear masks and make sure to social distance to keep the town's 10 spas a safe place to visit.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC Connecticut

Biden Says U.S. Won't Send Troops Unilaterally to Defend Ukraine Against Russia

President Joe Biden said that his administration was not considering sending U.S. troops to Ukraine amid an alarming Russian military buildup on its shared border. Biden said in lieu of a U.S. troop deployment to Ukraine, his administration would work to reinforce American military presence in NATO countries. Putin stressed...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian President#Moscow#Kyiv#Ap#Ukrainian#Western#Kremlin
Washington Examiner

Biden's empty Ukraine bluster is inviting Russian aggression

As Russian soldiers, tanks, fighter jets, armored vehicles, and artillery units continue to amass along Ukraine's border, Kyiv is desperately seeking U.S. support. The pro-Western democracy is already straining under the burden of Russian invasions that created enclaves in Crimea and in its southeastern provinces. But now, it must fear a further Russian invasion that may come before Christmas .
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Exclusive: Ukraine Welcomes Biden-Putin Call as Path to Deterrence and De-Escalation

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters on Wednesday that talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had enabled "deterrence and de-escalation". In the first reaction by a senior Ukrainian official about Tuesday's video call between Biden and Putin, Kuleba welcomed U.S. efforts...
POLITICS
New York Post

‘Dangerous consequences’: Russia warns US over aircraft close encounters

Russia’s Foreign Ministry complained to the US Embassy in Moscow Wednesday of “provocative actions” by the US and NATO and warned of “dangerous consequences” amid tension over a Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine. In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified...
MILITARY
The Independent

PM and allies commit to talking Russia down from ‘threatening’ Ukraine stance

The UK and its allies have agreed to work together to encourage Russia to row back from its “threatening behaviour” towards Ukraine Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European leaders took part in talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening as Western allies consider how to respond to the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.The call came after Mr Biden held an online meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to warn that, in the event of an invasion, the US stands ready to impose sanctions that would exact “a very real cost” on the Russian economy, according...
POLITICS
Fox News

Whether he attacks Ukraine or not, Putin has already won

President Joe Biden and Russian bad boy Vladimir Putin have now had their two-hour virtual parlay about the Ukraine crisis. Is there any clear sense on how this will all end? No. The readout from the White House looked thinner than Christmas tissue paper, but from what can be gleaned...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy