The 2021 triathlon season came to a close with an exciting day of racing at Clash Daytona. The event (formerly known as Challenge Daytona) took place entirely within the confines of the Daytona International Speedway for a dizzying multi-loop display of speed and strategy. The “Daytona Distance,” 100K involving two laps of a 1K swim course, 20 laps of a 4K bike course, and 4 laps of an 4.5K run, proved to be a physical and mental challenge for the pros competing for a share of the $100,000 prize purse. American Jackie Hering ran her way to first to make up a five-minute deficit and take the win in the women’s event with a time of 3:32:50, while Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt capped off a stellar 2021 season with yet another win in 3:08:31.

