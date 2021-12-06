ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow climbs more than 600 points amid renewed volatility

By Anneken Tappe
CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — It's a strong start to the week on Wall Street, where the Dow finished up more than 600 points amid a rebound from last week's losses. The Dow (INDU) finished up 1.9%, or some 647 points, while the broader S&P 500 (SPX) climbed nearly 1.2%. The...

www.cnn.com

104.1 WIKY

Hope rally turns choppy as hot U.S. inflation looms

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Stocks rose in choppy trade on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant ebbed but increasing caution ahead of U.S. inflation data capped other risk assets such as oil and the Australian dollar. Bonds were nursing losses since a brighter virus...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.10%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Healthcare , Technology and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.10%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.31%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.64%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.60% inched 0.60% higher to $164.34 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.31%. rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.10%. rising 0.10% to 35,754.75....
STOCKS
Person
Anthony Fauci
Motley Fool

Why Elastic Stock Soared 10% Higher Today

Elastic is growing quickly and could be a long-term bargain after a recent sell-off. Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) were rallying over 10% higher today as of market close. This comes after a recent double-digit percentage plunge -- first on worries of the omicron variant, then a sell-off following what was actually a rock solid quarterly earnings update last week.
STOCKS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Global stocks higher as investors await US inflation

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks were mostly higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo declined. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced. Wall...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) shed 0.44% to $283.72 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $11.93 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Sensex ends 157 points higher in volatile trading

Mumbai (India), December 9 (ANI): The Indian equities market benchmark Sensex closed 157 points higher in volatile trading on Thursday, posting smart gains for the third consecutive day. The broader Nifty 50 gained 47 points. Strong buying support in heavyweights like ITC, Reliance Industries, and LarsenToubro led the rally at...
STOCKS
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Price Index#Cnn Business#Dow#Indu#Td Ameritrade#Nasdaq#Omicron#European#Covid#The Federal Reserve
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Prepares for Chinese Inflation and Factory Gate Prices Data

Asia-Pacific markets may take a step back today after Wall Street showed signs of stress following the prior day’s massive rally. Omicron strain fears continue to put a question mark over markets, although reports show that a booster vaccine is likely enough to provide protection against the new strain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.10% while volatility dropped via the VIX index. AUD/USD gained for a third session as US Dollar strength eased.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. stock futures slip as Omicron, ECB purchases increase concern

The three major U.S. stock average futures dip into the red, as a number of global concerns blunt this week's three-day rally. Some factors dimming sentiment are: the economic impact of new restrictions to control the Omicron variant, China Evergrande officially defaults, and a Reuters report that the ECB is considering reducing overall debt purchases in March, earlier than investors were expecting.
STOCKS
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Eye Omicron Developments and Data

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday morning, as investors continued to keep an eye on the latest news around the omicron variant, as well as economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1 basis point to 1.494%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved less than a basis point lower to 1.868%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MARKETS
Reuters

FX, stocks rise as positive vaccine data tempers Omicron worries

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most emerging markets rose on Thursday as positive data from vaccine makers tempered fears surrounding the Omicron variant, with Chinese stocks gaining after sluggish factory inflation raised the prospect of further monetary stimulus. MSCI's index for emerging market stocks (.MSCIEF) rose 0.8%, while currencies (.MIEM00000CUS) inched...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow headed over 150 points lower early Thursday after 3-day rally

U.S. stock indexes on Thursday morning traded modestly lower, despite a better-than expected report on those seeking unemployment benefits insurance, which carved out a new pandemic-era low. The pullback comes after three straight days of gains for equities that have brought the S&P 500 within range of a record close, as invsetors appear to shake off concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 167 points, or 0.5%, to reach 35,587, while the S&P 500 retreated 0.3% to 4,686, after closing withhin shouting distance of its 4,704.54 closing record. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3% to reach 15,747. Markets were looking at employment data that showed that new applications for unemployment benefits sank to a 52-year low of 184,000 for the week ended Dec. 4, the Labor Department said Thursday.
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil Price: Stable For Now But Array Of Events Could Trigger Renewed Volatility

Market changing events are unpredictable, even in the short term. No one predicted that news about the Omicron variant would cause oil prices to drop on Black Friday. As such, there's no telling where the next market-moving event will come from. However, all the elements at the moment seem to be in place for oil prices to remain fairly stable between now and the end of 2021.
