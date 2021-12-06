ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says he wants his social safety net bill passed 'as early as we can get it' as negotiations drag on

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden said on Monday that he wants his Build Back Better bill to pass the Senate as "early" as possible but that he's dedicated to getting it approved regardless of how long it takes. When asked whether the bill will pass the Senate by Christmas, as had...

