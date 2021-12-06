ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel confirms Charlie Cox to continue to play Daredevil

By Vincenzo Scarapicchia
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Cox is here to stay. The actor has been confirmed to reprise his role as Daredevil in the Marvel cinematic universe. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, said in an...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Charlie Cox’ Daredevil Could Debut In Disney Plus’ Hawkeye

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Charlie Cox‘ Daredevil could debut in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil. On September 15, 2019, I leaked that Feige wouldn’t recast Daredevil. That scoop is now official. In that same report, I said...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on Charlie Cox's Daredevil Return

Recently, after months of rumors and speculations, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige finally confirmed that Charlie Cox is set to return as Daredevil soon in the MCU although he didn't say which specific project will he be making his first appearance. Regardless, it is worth celebrating as fans have been clamoring for his comeback on the role which ended abruptly a few years ago. Now, Cox's former Daredevil co-star has also joined the celebration.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fans Rejoice Over Charlie Cox's Return As Daredevil in the MCU

It is confirmed! Charlie Cox will really be donning the Daredevil suit once more and Kevin Feige finally said the magic word. The MCU will be having Hell’s Kitchen in its future and fans rejoice with the news of his comeback. Kevin Feige officially confirmed the fact that Charlie Cox...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Kevin Feige
Variety

‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel in the Works With Director Destin Daniel Cretton Returning

A sequel to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is officially on the way with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct and write. He’s also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus. Cretton has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The new deal will allow Cretton to develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios on Disney Plus and the Onyx Collective for Hulu and other platforms. “Shang-Chi” released over Labor Day weekend and currently is the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office with $224.5 million. The film made history for...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
Floor8

Simu Liu reacts to Marvel's news that Shang-Chi 2 is green-lit

Shang-Chi 2 has been given the green light, and lead star Simu Liu, 32, is as excited as ever, as are we, of course! A sequel to Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a go, and the 32-year-old actor took to social media to display his excited reaction to the news. “Flopped so hard we got a sequel!!” the actor, who will return as the MCU’s martial arts master in the sequel, took to Twitter to hit back at the naysayers who trolled the first movie and believed it would perform badly at the box office.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Daredevil#Cinemablend#Cable News Network Inc
epicstream.com

MCU Star Winston Duke Reportedly Cast as the New Black Panther

The untimely death of Chadwick Boseman has left a massive void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but as the old saying goes, the show must go on and Marvel Studios is determined to pay tribute to the late actor in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, a project he was set to headline prior to the pandemic and his tragic passing. There have been plenty of rumors circulating all over the web that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce us to the next Wakandan Avenger but as it stands, nothing has been officially announced yet.
MOVIES
MIX 108

Kevin Feige Suggests the ’X-Men’ Movies Are MCU Canon

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has suggested that the X-Men and Fantastic Four films can already be considered canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. In a recent interview with Collider, Feige indicated that Disney’s decision to acquire 21st Century Fox didn’t interfere with...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

More MCU Projects Coming Soon Confirmed by Kevin Feige

More titles are about to come means more characters coming into the MCU, right?. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been ever-expanding since its inception decades ago and it has since been a beloved franchise by many creating a whole fandom following every release, may it be movies or series now that it made the big jump into television and streaming. As confirmed by big boss Kevin Feige, there would be more MCU projects coming soon.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer (Marvel Studios) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first movie with an Asian lead, is getting a sequel, Deadline reports. According to the outlet, Director Destin Daniel Cretton has signed on for a follow-up film,...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Iron Fist Trends as Marvel Fans Discuss the MCU Return of Defenders Characters

Years after Netflix pulled the plug on a whole slate of Marvel shows, the characters are once again in the limelight. Over the weekend, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox would be the actor the studio uses when it so chooses to reintroduce Daredevil to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, the longtime producer was then grilled about potentially some of Netflix's other characters returning.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

Tom Holland Reacts to MCU’s Announcement for ‘Spider-Man 4,5, and 6’

Tom Holland responded to Amy Pascal’s statement about plans for developing future Spider-Man films with his Peter Parker. Holland shared his first reaction to the news that he will star in a new Spider-Man trilogy. He debuted his first MCU role as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and later went on to play the same role four more times.
MOVIES
dailyplanetdc.com

Bugle Blast — Catching up on the latest Marvel news

With Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” right around the corner, and titles like “Hawkeye” rolling out on Disney+, it’s easy to miss a headline in the hype filled shuffle. In an effort to catch you up on all things Marvel, I’ve drafted a list of news briefs discussing...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Interviews With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Kevin Feige And More

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal discuss their new film in this spoiler-free interview. Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) and producers Kevin Feige...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Simu Liu Calls out Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo on Marvel Being Secretive About Shang-Chi Sequel

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand as we head further into Phase Four, leading many to speculate about which new heroes could be getting spinoffs and sequels, but Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu recently noted that, while he assumes Marvel Studios would have already told him if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be getting a sequel, fellow MCU stars and their habit of spoiling things means actors aren't told as much about their characters' futures. Specifically, Liu joked about Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo are to blame for how little he knows about Shang-Chi's future.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy