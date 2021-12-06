Marvel confirms Charlie Cox to continue to play Daredevil

Shang-Chi 2 has been given the green light, and lead star Simu Liu, 32, is as excited as ever, as are we, of course! A sequel to Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a go, and the 32-year-old actor took to social media to display his excited reaction to the news. “Flopped so hard we got a sequel!!” the actor, who will return as the MCU’s martial arts master in the sequel, took to Twitter to hit back at the naysayers who trolled the first movie and believed it would perform badly at the box office.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO