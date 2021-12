While the digital transformation of industry has brought with it the potential for productivity gains, it hasn’t been without its challenges. Namely, as more data has begun to be traded between the operations technology (OT) and IT departments, interoperability has emerged as a hurdle. This interoperability challenge is a result of the past tendency of many automation suppliers to rely on proprietary technologies in the interest of maintaining their customer bases. However, this strategy is beginning to fade as more companies realize it holds back innovation, frustrates end-users, and ultimately does them more harm than good.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO