New York Man Fleeing Antrim County Crash Causes Serious Accident in Kalkaska

A New York man fleeing from a minor crash in Antrim County caused a serious accident near Kalkaska on Sunday.

Law enforcement say a BMW, driven by a New York man, was traveling south on US-131 in excess of 100 miles per hours after fleeing the scene of an earlier accident in Antrim County.

According to police, as the driver of the BMW approached the Village of Kalkaska, he attempted to pass another vehicle that was also traveling southbound on US-131 near Beebe Road. The two vehicles collided, causing the BMW to lose control, flip numerous times and vault.

The driver of the BMW was transported to Munson and is being treated for injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.