ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Sondheim Found Just the Right Words to Illustrate My Life as a Gay Man

By Editorial Cartoon
Pride Source
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never met Stephen Sondheim or had an endearing correspondence with him. Apparently, there are a lot of people who have framed letters from him, or a tantalizing story about a chance encounter. Neither of these scenarios apply to me. (I did have a close call once, but I’ll get to...

pridesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSJM

Stephen Sondheim, giant of musical theater, dead at 91

A little more than a week before a new, Steven Spielberg-directed version of West Side Story — one of his most famous works — is set to hit the big screen, composer Stephen Sondheim has died. The giant of musical theater died Friday at his home in Roxbury, CT. He was 91.
CELEBRITIES
Portland Tribune

My opinion: Stephen Sondheim's state of the art

Reflections from a Portland-based actor, director and producer on the composer and lyricist who died Nov. 26. In 1986 I sat anxiously in the back of the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego as Stephen Sondheim conducted the down beat of his new musical "Into the Woods." I was studying musical theatre at the time at a small liberal arts school in San Diego, and like many of my fellow cohorts, I idolized Stephen Sondheim. I recall the ending of Act One as a happily ever after success, then the curtain rose on Act Two. What seemed simple and bright, became mysteriously intricate and sad. Thus was the life's work of Stephen Sondheim. Some artists are irreplaceable, Stephen Sondheim was one of those artists. The musical theatre world will forever mourn the loss of his brilliance.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Herman
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Stephen Sondheim
The Guardian

Stephen Sondheim’s other job: crossword setter

Michael Crawford is far from the only person from the world of musical theatre …. … to have expressed this thought lately. The same goes, in a quieter way, for the world of crosswords. Crosswords, that is, of a particular kind. Stephen Sondheim – playful, intelligently demotic – was no...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
the-college-reporter.com

Broadway Loses a Legend: Composer Stephen Sondheim Dies at 91

Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist, died last week at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut at the age of 91. Sondheim developed his musical genius from an early age with his first mentor, lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II of the famed theatrical team Rodgers and Hammerstein. Sondheim, already a musical prodigy, learned the complexities of writing for the stage. “He taught me how to structure a song, what a character was, what a scene was; he taught me how to tell a story, how not to tell a story, how to make stage directions practical,” Sondheim told of his mentorship to the Paris Review in 1997. “I soaked it all up, and I still practice the principles he taught me that afternoon.”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Man#Gay People#Company
CBS New York

Broadway Dims Lights In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway paused Wednesday evening to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last month at the age of 91. The theater community gathered on 45th Street at 6:30 p.m. to dim the lights on Broadway marquees. A revival of Sondheim’s “Company” paid tribute, along with other shows. WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pays Tribute To Stephen Sondheim  “The community is really showing up to say goodbye to someone who stood with us, not through the last year, but really through our lifetimes for folks as young as me,” theater fan Kristin Rose said. “I’m an opera singer. I recently moved to New York City, and he’s touched both the worlds of musical theater and opera,” theater fan Laura McHugh said. WATCH: Erin Davie & Others Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim Sondheim’s long list of hit musicals includes “Gypsy,” “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” Joined our friends on Broadway in dimming the lights for a legend, Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/hNZmiOMmsr — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 9, 2021 “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also dimmed the marquee at the Ed Sullivan Theater to pay tribute to Sondheim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seattlepi.com

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Society
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’: Film Review

What a unique kick watching Steven Spielberg introduce the New York premiere of his spectacular West Side Story remake at Jazz at Lincoln Center, on the southernmost of the 20 blocks where the story’s 1950s turf war between rival street gangs the Jets and the Sharks takes place. Even more so when cinematographer Janusz Kaminski’s graceful camera, after gliding, swooping and soaring over the rubble of a sprawling demolition site, closes in on a sign declaring the area “Property Purchased by New York City for Slum Clearance,” with an artist’s rendering of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, which is...
MOVIES
kwbu.org

David and Art - Musical Theater’s Greatest Lyricist

One of the true architects of the Broadway musical leaves us with a rich legacy of deep, personal, and moving songs. “We have lost a giant.” That was pretty much the consensus a couple of Friday evenings ago as word began to circulate that famed composer Stephen Sondheim had died. Almost at once, social media came alive with memories and tributes. People who knew him personally spoke of his friendship and the way he mentored and supported younger composers. People who knew only his music spoke of him in terms hardly less personal. His songs were like that: personal, intimate, and open.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner & Rita Moreno on ‘West Side Story,’ Using Spanish Without Subtitles, and Stephen Sondheim’s Involvement

From Academy Award winning director Steven Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning screenwriter Tony Kushner, this vibrant retelling of the musical West Side Story tells the tale of rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, with the young love of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and María (Rachel Zegler) in 1957 New York City at its center. With their forbidden romance on the verge of discovery and tension between the street gangs at an all-time high, family, loyalty and love will be questioned, as a divided city threatens to erupt.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Broadway Review: What A Drag It Is When A Premise Gets Old

Barely 15 minutes of Mrs. Doubtfire has passed before the wife of the manic, cloying man-child at the center of the developing farce demands a divorce, and we can only puzzle over what took her so long. Granted, the wife is no prize either, a humorless, uptight career woman caricature rarely seen these days outside Lifetime holiday TV-movies. How she and so many other dated and tired tropes from a dated and tired 1993 movie made it past so many talented Broadway creators through so many years of stage development is a mystery more interesting than anything that shouts itself into...
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ review: Bringing the movie to Broadway was a huge mistake

Call “Nanny 911.” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the new musical that opened Sunday night on Broadway, needs urgent assistance. Why has a movie that was never anything more than a ridiculous star vehicle for the late Robin Williams’ comedic talents been dragged onstage almost 30 years later without him? Partly as a star vehicle for Broadway favorite Rob McClure, who now plays Doubtfire, a k a Daniel.
MOVIES
Variety

How the Cast of ‘Company’ Learned of Stephen Sondheim’s Death: ‘It Was Crushing’

The cast of the new Broadway revival of “Company” was in the middle of a two-show Friday on Thanksgiving weekend when they heard the news that the musical’s legendary composer, Stephen Sondheim, had died at the age of 91. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: Because the “Company” ensemble had worked with and gotten to know Sondheim — he had been at the production’s first preview just a few days before — the show’s Tony-winning director, Marianne Elliott (“War Horse,” “Angels in America”), wanted to make sure she was the one to tell them the news. “I had got the information that morning...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy