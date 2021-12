DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks with little to no snow in the mountains of Colorado a strong storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest promises to bring an extended period of high wind and heavy snow starting late Wednesday night and lasting through most of Friday. Some places will experience a prolonged period of wind speeds in excess of 25 mph with gusts between 45 and 60 mph. The bulk of the snow will fall on Thursday but it will linger into the morning hours on Friday. Before the storm moves out Friday afternoon many mountain areas will see snow totals...

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO