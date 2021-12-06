ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Ag Connection: Biddle Farms

ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePork is the world’s most popular meat and it’s versatile. It can be marinated, roasted, grilled,...

www.ourquadcities.com

PC Gamer

Farming Simulator 22: How to get water to your farm

In Farming Simulator 22, water is crucial to the health of your farm, especially if you have livestock like cows or chickens or if you built a greenhouse to grow crops like strawberries and tomatoes. Both animals and greenhouses need lots of water, but it's not immediately obvious how to actually get water and take it where it needs to go.
VIDEO GAMES
gotowncrier.com

Growers Share Challenges Of Ag Industry At Farm City

The annual Farm City Luncheon at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, sponsored by the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, focused on the vulnerability of farmers despite agriculture being one of the three largest industries in the county. Moderator Keith Wedgworth, vice president of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fortune

Hello Tractor is revolutionizing farming in Africa by connecting farmers to essential resources

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Jehiel Oliver is a finance guy who wears beautiful finance-guy suits. He is not a farm guy. The only dirt under his fingernails comes from his herb garden in Nairobi, Kenya. "There's some wilted basil waiting on me," he said at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Wednesday. But, farm background or not, Oliver is intensely focused on changing life for farmers in Africa.
AGRICULTURE
Chippewa Herald

EXTending a hand in Dunn County: Now is the time to evaluate your farm business

It’s that time of year when farmers spend some time in their office completing their least favorite activity — paperwork. Most farmers enjoy getting their hands dirty, from digging in the soil, repairing machinery, or working with livestock. So they will reluctantly compile the necessary information for income tax preparation, credit borrowing, and crop reporting. But farm financial management can be much more than just keeping records for the IRS and the lender!
DUNN COUNTY, WI
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Farm input costs are rapidly rising for 2022

Farmers in many areas of the United States, including several portions of southern Minnesota, are having a very good profit year in 2021. In the latest estimate, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, or ERS, is projecting total U.S. net farm income for 2021 at $113 billion, which is at the highest level since 2013.
AGRICULTURE
Press-Republican

Cornell Ag Connection: Solar grazing: A ewe-nique Idea

According to the United States Energy Information Administration, there are approximately 2,500 commercial solar photovoltaic (PV) energy gathering and generating stations currently serving the nation’s electric grid. Most produce one- to five-megawatts (MW) of power. A five-MW facility requires roughly 40 acres of land. Some analysts maintain that, depending on how quickly the nation moves from non-renewable to renewable electricity, an additional 10-million acres of land could be needed by 2050. That’s an area greater than the land-mass of Massachusetts and New Jersey, combined. Although commercial solar arrays are frequently built on low-quality, low-impact sites, such as landfills, brownfields, abandoned mining land and former industrial locations, they’re often placed on agricultural land, as well.
AGRICULTURE
Rogersville Review

Adding Chickens to Your Farm

During the height of coronavirus food shortages, it seemed like everyone was adding a few chickens to their farms, flocks or yards. Having a few hens around can be a great way to connect with how food is produced. Here are some tips for adding a few chickens from the University of Florida.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Heritage turkeys part of historical connection for Brockett Family Farm

ATWATER, Ohio — On a chilly November afternoon, Danielle Morgan opened a barn door at Brockett Family Farm, in Atwater, Ohio, to let her turkeys out. She walked into a field, the same ground her ancestors raised livestock on, while heritage turkeys followed — turkeys that look a lot like the ones her ancestors raised, too.
ATWATER, OH
WFMJ.com

Market Wagon offers farm fresh delivery to your doorstep

It's all about convenience these days, and an online ordering option is growing its network of local farms across Northeast Ohio to help customers stock up on locally sourced items. Instead of driving all over to buy fresh food and produce, Market Wagon will deliver it right to your front...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Finalizing farm machinery custom rate payments for 2021

Many farm operators provide some type of custom work or use of farm machinery to other farmers during the growing season, and payment is usually made following the completion of the harvest season. Sometimes, it can be difficult to arrive a fair custom rate for the certain farming practices or...
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Bought These Meats, Throw Them Away Now, USDA Says

As the holidays approach, you may find yourself making more trips to the grocery store than usual, gathering supplies to create your holiday feast. And while making enough food for your family and friends—and preparing something everyone enjoys—may be at the forefront of your mind, authorities say there could be a bigger concern related to the preparation of your holiday meal this year. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced that a popular food manufacturer is pulling more than 234,000 pounds of its products from the market due to the serious risk they may pose to consumers. Read on to find out which foods are being recalled and what to do if you have them at home.
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News; Potential Farm Bill Problems

**There may be trouble ahead for the upcoming Farm Bill in Washington, D.C. A Successful Farming article quotes a former USDA official who says the 2023 legislation could be in trouble if the political turbulence surrounding the last two farm bills keeps going. More potential backlash could include the $53...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Design your farm succession plan first, then gift farmland

The Problem (submitted by email from T.M.) Our advisers recommended that we gift 40% of our land to our kids to reduce potential estate losses upon death. One son farms, and the other three have off-farm jobs. We have appraisals and plan to use some of our lifetime credit through the Form 709 gift tax return. What else should we be thinking about before making the gift?
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Meat Recall: 234,000 Pounds Sold of Product Since Recalled

Check your freezers, because the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced a massive recall of nearly 235,000 lbs. of pork products. On Dec. 5, the massive meat recall was announced after it was discovered that the items may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

In New Book, Former North Dakota Ag Commissioner Spotlights Fight to Save Family Farms

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Sarah Vogel, the former North Dakota agriculture commissioner who famously won a class-action suit against the Agriculture Department's attempts in the 1980s to foreclose on the farmers it was supposed to help, has written a memoir of that struggle, "The Farmer's Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm."
AGRICULTURE
Wired

Your Rooftop Garden Could Be a Solar-Powered Working Farm

But even panel-covered rooftops may not be as well-utilized as they could be. A new scientific field known as rooftop agrivoltaics asks: What if we also grew crops under them? These wouldn’t be ordinary green roofs, which are typically small gardens, but rather working farms. The panels would provide shade for the plants—actually boosting their yields—as well as for the building, simultaneously reducing cooling costs and generating clean energy for the structure. Urban populations are projected to more than double by the year 2050. As people continue to migrate into metropolises, rooftop agrivoltaics could both feed people and make city life more bearable.
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

Hoosier Ag Today Farm Broadcasters Honored at NAFB Convention

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting annual convention brings together all major broadcast entities that engage in programing for American agriculture. During its 78th annual meeting in Kansas City recently, two Hoosier Ag Today broadcasters were honored for their service to Indiana farmers. Eric Pfeiffer, VP of News and Indiana...
INDIANA STATE

