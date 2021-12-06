ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

News brief: omicron variant, pro-Trump counties' COVID rates, Mich. school shooting

By Rachel Martin
aspenpublicradio.org
 7 days ago

Latest coronavirus variant is found in about one-third...

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

KFDA

Mich. school shooting suspect's parents plead not guilty

Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen states. Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID. The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are still on the fence to get vaccinated.
MICHIGAN STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

How the community of Oxford, Mich., is starting to recover from school shooting

Today in Michigan, friends and family gathered to remember 16-year-old Tate Myre, one of four students killed during last week's school shooting in the town of Oxford. The funeral was set - the funeral for 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin was held over the weekend. There are two more services to come. Oxford is some 40 miles north of Detroit, and NPR's Cheryl Corley joins us from there. And, Cheryl, first, can you talk a bit about the scene or maybe the atmosphere in that community today?
PUBLIC SAFETY
#School Shooting#Covid#High School#Omicron#Pro Trump#Oxford
KFVS12

Mich. school district faces two $100M suits after shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck at Oxford High School during a mass shooting that left four students dead filed a pair of lawsuits seeking $100 million each against a Michigan school district, saying Thursday that the violence could have been prevented.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Oxford school shooting - latest: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court as mother’s pro-gun letter to Trump emerges

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
aspenpublicradio.org

Michigan schools are figuring out how to respond to a flood of shooting threats

Following the school shooting in Michigan last week, threats against other schools across the state have risen. Michelle Jokisch Polo of member station WKAR reports that school administrators are working to balance investigations into these threats with reassuring families that schools are safe enough to attend. MICHELLE JOKISCH POLO, BYLINE:...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous City

What does crime look like in America, based on FBI statistics for 2020? The rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people in the United States rose for the first time since 2016. The homicide rate rose at a faster pace in 2020 than at any time since 1905. There were 398.5 violent crime offenses per […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Austonia

​Blue Travis County sees lower death rate from COVID than places that voted for Trump, data shows

People living in counties that voted heavily for Donald Trump in the last election have been more likely to die from COVID-19 in recent months than those in counties that voted in favor of President Biden, according to a new NPR analysis. In Travis County, where just 27% voted for Trump, the death rate has been 36 deaths per 100,000 since the spring.Looking at roughly 3,000 counties across the country since May—when vaccines became widely available—the analysis found that those in counties where 60% or higher voted for Trump in 2020 had 2.7 times the death rates as those that...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
aspenpublicradio.org

An American Citizen and a British doctor, held in a Syrian prison, make a pact

We have a story now of two men who met in a Syrian prison. One of them is an American imprisoned there. And we're about to hear his story for the first time. The other is a British doctor who was on a humanitarian mission. Because it is a story of a Syrian prison, we should warn you that this story, which lasts about seven minutes, includes descriptions of torture. But in that nightmare, the two men grew together and made a pact.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

