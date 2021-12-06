A Total War Saga: Troy - Rhesus & Memnon Announce Trailer

The Total War series has always been a fascinating one to follow as it’s swung between real historical conflicts to pure fantasy to a mix of both. The next game in the franchise is firmly in that science fiction/fantasy realm as it will be another installment in the Warhammer branch. It was meant to hit this year, but it was not to be as a delay was announced not long ago. While you will have to wait, the folks at Creative Assembly have been teasing out some gameplay, and today we get something of a brawl.

