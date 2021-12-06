A Total War Saga: Troy - Rhesus & Memnon Announce Trailer

I am, dear reader, a big fan of Nurgle. It's an odd thing to be a fan of. The putrid Chaos faction is quite possibly the most disgusting thing in all of fantasy, but when it comes to Warhammer, disgusting can be cool. Sort of. This week, developer Creative Assembly...
Publisher Arc System Works and developer APlus Games have announced that River City Saga: Three Kingdoms is coming to Switch in Japan on December 16. Additionally, some new gameplay details have been revealed for the game, along with a new trailer. In addition to the game’s base mode, a 4-player...
Today Sega and Creative Assembly released another brand new trailer of the upcoming strategy game Total War: Warhammer III. This time around we get an in-engine trailer focusing on the Nurgle chaos faction, providing a better look at the units compared to the previous CGI cinematic trailer. You can check...
1C Entertainment has announced their new game Men of War II, and released a trailer to go along with it. The trailer gives us a look at some of the gameplay, and some of the units that we will be able to command. The trailer starts off with a cinematic,...
Those on the hunt for a deep and tactical RPG experience may have their scratches itched by developer Animmal’s (sic) upcoming RPG, The Way of Wrath. Scheduled to arrive on PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022, the indie studio has confirmed that publishing duties will be handled by Texas-based publisher Hooded Horse.
The Total War series has always been a fascinating one to follow as it’s swung between real historical conflicts to pure fantasy to a mix of both. The next game in the franchise is firmly in that science fiction/fantasy realm as it will be another installment in the Warhammer branch. It was meant to hit this year, but it was not to be as a delay was announced not long ago. While you will have to wait, the folks at Creative Assembly have been teasing out some gameplay, and today we get something of a brawl.
Digital Extremes has unveiled the Warframe The New War cinematic trailer, as well as releasing details for the game’s next big expansion, including its release date and more. Head down below to learn more about The New War and where it will take players next in the Warframe universe. Besides...
Ambitious mod The Last Alliance: Total War received a new version. It introduces, among others, playable factions of Mordor and wild Orcs. Total War: Shogun 2 is not the most popular installment of the series among the modders, but several interesting projects were released for it. One of the most notable is The Last Alliance: Total War, which was developed by a group led by Sara Tamer. The mod - moving the action to Tolkien's Middle-earth - has just got a new update.
Fans of historically accurate war miniatures games have been waiting a long time for the Total War: Rome board game. This tabletop experience, officially licensed by the beloved PC games published by Sega, has repeatedly announced its dedication to authenticity and complexity that the source material has known for, even announcing several tantalizing expansions. But it seems that everyone will need to be a bit more patient since the publisher has announced a delay for the game's crowdfunding campaign.
Publisher Sega and developer Creative Assembly today announced that Total War Saga: Troy's next DLC, the Rhesus & Memnon Faction Pack, has locked down its release date to mid-December. The Rhesus & Memnon Faction Pack introduces two new playable factions to Total War Saga: Troy, led by the characters that...
Sequel and spin-off ‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’ explores the story of some elite and experimental clones we first met in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’. The series takes place after the Clone Wars and follows a squad of clones that are genetically different from their brothers in the clone army and possess incredible abilities that help turn them into an unbeatable team.
Check out the announcement trailer for Noble Fates, the upcoming 3D fantasy kingdom management sim driven by intelligent characters with a rich simulation of opinions and memories. Noble Fates is headed to Steam Early Access on December 14, 2021.
The Axis Unseen attempts to answer the question, "What if someone made a dark-fantasy, heavy-metal, open-world first-person hunting game using the beauty of Unreal Engine 5?" It is being developed for PC by longtime Bethesda veteran Nate Purkeypile, who worked on Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and was the lead artist on Fallout 76.
Meet the Chewllers in this trailer for the upcoming online multiplayer tower defense shooter game, and take a look at how various weapons define your playstyle, as well as the importance of team strategies, and more. The Chewllers is coming to Quest, PlayStation VR, and PC VR.
The Book of Boba Fett has dropped a brand new teaser, suggesting we will finally learn who rescued him from the Sarlacc Pit. Of course, the official Star Wars canon has yet to explain how the iconic bounty hunter survived after falling in the terror-inducing pit in Return of the Jedi.
A new gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters was showcased today by Zynga, Inc. and Lucasfilm Games. This trailer showcases some of the gameplay features found in the upcoming competitive arena combat game. The game has entered soft launch on Google Play for Android devices in select markets and will be available in soft launch on the App Store early next year.
A droid programmed to be a Jedi, a Wookiee wielding dual improvised clubs, and a masked bounty hunter. This looks like fun. Lucasfilm Games and developer Zynga dropped the gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters today, offering the first substantial look at the upcoming multiplayer, arena-combat game. You can check it out below!
We’ve known about Star Wars: Hunters since February, but all we’ve had so far are teases, a CGI trailer, and screenshots. Now we’ve finally gotten a proper look at the combat arena action game, and you can check it out below:. Star Wars: Hunters launches for the Nintendo Switch and...
