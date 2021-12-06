ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A Man in Italy is accused of trying to get a COVID vaccine in a fake arm

aspenpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people try using fake vaccine cards. An Italian man tried to get vaccinated in a...

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
aspenpublicradio.org

Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia draws accusations of 'sportswashing'

This weekend, a major coming-out party for racing and for a regime. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Welcome to Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia, Formula One's newest, longest and fastest street circuit. FOLKENFLIK: Sunday will feature Saudi Arabia's first Formula One Grand Prix. F1 and the Middle Eastern...
MOTORSPORTS
aspenpublicradio.org

An American Citizen and a British doctor, held in a Syrian prison, make a pact

We have a story now of two men who met in a Syrian prison. One of them is an American imprisoned there. And we're about to hear his story for the first time. The other is a British doctor who was on a humanitarian mission. Because it is a story of a Syrian prison, we should warn you that this story, which lasts about seven minutes, includes descriptions of torture. But in that nightmare, the two men grew together and made a pact.
IMMIGRATION
aspenpublicradio.org

Heavy snow in Denmark forced people to spend the night in IKEA

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Earlier this week, I told you about, perhaps, the best place to get snowed in, a pub. Today's runner up, an IKEA. Heavy snow in northern Denmark forced at least 25 staff members and six customers to spend the night in the massive store. Fortunately, it's IKEA. There's plenty of room to spread out. There were lots of beds to choose from. And the stranded people also dined on the store's food, presumably meatballs, and watched television. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid#Italian#Copyright Npr
aspenpublicradio.org

European values are starting to define U.S. tech privacy, says journalist

The social media giant Twitter introduced a new CEO and announced major leadership changes this week after co-founder and longtime head Jack Dorsey stepped down Monday. And that's far from the only news the site generated this week. On Tuesday, the platform made another announcement. It will ban users from sharing photos or videos of private individuals without their permission in an acknowledgment of concerns about privacy. The new policy sparked some criticism it would stifle free speech, but as my next guest notes, it's not exactly new for Twitter. Twitter's had it in place for the past five years in the European Union.
INTERNET
aspenpublicradio.org

With 'Remain in Mexico' program, U.S. and Mexico grapple with similar challenge

This week, the Biden administration restarted the controversial program commonly known as Remain In Mexico. The program was a signature immigration policy for former President Donald Trump, and it forces migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait south of the border while their applications are being processed. Advocates for asylum seekers say the policies create extraordinary hardships. President Biden himself called the program inhumane and moved to end the program on Day 1 of his administration, but federal judges in Texas and Missouri ordered the administration to revive it.
IMMIGRATION
aspenpublicradio.org

Russia is gathering more than 94,000 troops near Ukraine as fears of an invasion rise

We begin this hour in Ukraine, where officials are raising alarm over what they describe as a large-scale military offensive from Russia. More than 94,000 Russian troops are gathering near the Ukrainian border. U.S. intelligence warns this could be preparation for a Russian attack on Ukraine. Joining us now is Hanna Shelest, the director of security programs at the nongovernmental think tank known as Ukrainian Prism.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
aspenpublicradio.org

Riots haven broken out after soldiers in India killed members of an indigenous tribe

Riots have erupted over the killing of indigenous people in north east India. That's where soldiers last weekend killed more than a dozen members of a local tribe. The outrage that's followed threatens a shaky cease-fire in one of the world's longest running conflicts involving Indigenous people. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Mumbai.
ADVOCACY
aspenpublicradio.org

The surgeon general's latest advisory highlights the youth mental health crisis

I've been reading an advisory this morning from the U.S. surgeon general. The paper from Vivek Murthy is called "Protecting Youth Mental Health." It argues that the pandemic multiplied the mental health challenges facing young people all the time. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is on the line. Surgeon General, welcome back to the program.
MENTAL HEALTH
aspenpublicradio.org

As Turkey's currency drops, some worry the government can't turn things around

In Turkey, concerns are growing over the state of the economy and the response by the country's president. The Turkish lira has plunged to record lows, having lost more than 40% of its value so far this year, and prices are rising. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been speaking to people in Istanbul who say they don't know if the government can turn things around.
BUSINESS
AFP

Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday urged fellow reporters to defend their rights in order not to lose them to "authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators." "It has become incredibly hard and far more dangerous for every one of us," Ressa told reporters awaiting her arrival at Oslo's airport ahead of Friday's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where she will be honoured alongside Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Ressa, the co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were given the award in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". Criticising "our authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators" who "want us to voluntarily give up our rights", Ressa urged journalists to defend their rights.
WORLD
aspenpublicradio.org

The U.S. warns Russia not to take military action against Ukraine

The Biden administration says it's still not sure if Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning military action against Ukraine. Nearly 100,000 Russian troops are amassed at the Ukrainian border. President Biden and Putin spoke for two hours yesterday. Afterwards, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House that Putin's intentions are not clear.
MILITARY
aspenpublicradio.org

A church retreat center is offering hope to victims of natural disasters in Canada

The Canadian province of British Columbia experienced a series of natural disasters this year. Over the summer, a heat dome smashed temperature records and is blamed for hundreds of deaths. Last month, the so-called atmospheric river dropped a month's worth of rain in just two days. Flooding and landslides followed. People displaced by those two events are now living together at a place called Camp Hope. Reporter Emma Jacobs has been visiting.
ENVIRONMENT
aspenpublicradio.org

Instagram CEO testified before Congress about the app's impact on young users

The head of Instagram got a grilling from senators today in Washington. It was Adam Mosseri's first time testifying before Congress, and he came before the same subcommittee that previously heard a whistleblower explain that Instagram's own research shows the app can make mental health issues worse for some teens. NPR's tech correspondent Shannon Bond joins us now. Before we begin, we should note that Instagram and Facebook's parent company, Meta, pays NPR to license NPR content. Shannon, you've been following this story for a long time. This is the same committee that has been holding a lot of hearings about kids and social media. Can you describe the scene today?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy