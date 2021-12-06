A Man in Italy is accused of trying to get a COVID vaccine in a fake arm

The social media giant Twitter introduced a new CEO and announced major leadership changes this week after co-founder and longtime head Jack Dorsey stepped down Monday. And that's far from the only news the site generated this week. On Tuesday, the platform made another announcement. It will ban users from sharing photos or videos of private individuals without their permission in an acknowledgment of concerns about privacy. The new policy sparked some criticism it would stifle free speech, but as my next guest notes, it's not exactly new for Twitter. Twitter's had it in place for the past five years in the European Union.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO