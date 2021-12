even its curses are beautiful.” — (Shailja Patel, Migritude) No image could do justice to the emotion I wanted to convey to you while describing my mother tongue. Maybe it’s the woman on the left that reminded me of all those days I spent in India and spoke Urdu or the three abayah clad women behind seated with their children that reminded me of Urdu. Or it could have been the remnants of Agra Fort that unabashedly stood behind, reminding me of the Mughals who brought Urdu along with them to the Indian subcontinent.

2021-08-18