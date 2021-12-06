ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sebastian Maniscalco

fox5ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wildly popular comedian talks about his...

www.fox5ny.com

HollywoodLife

Mick Jagger’s Son, 22, Towers Over Dad & Rocks Britney Shirt On Day Out With Rocker

Lucas Jagger has grown up so much, and he shared a ton of photos taken across the country, including a few with his dad. Time flies by so fast. Lucas Jagger shared a bunch of photos from his recent travels “around the U.S.” on Thursday November 18. The 22-year-old shared a variety of photos, including one where he and his dad Mick Jagger were spending a bit of quality time together. Lucas looks a lot like the 78-year-old Rolling Stones vocalist did during his younger years, but he’s quite a bit taller than Mick is.
TVShowsAce

Simon Cowell Horrified And Insulted By Castmate’s Gift

Simon Cowell is less than impressed about an insulting statue of him that was erected inside a Las Vegas hotel. The America’s Got Talent judge was gifted the gold bust by his co-star Sofia Vergara as a prank on TV earlier this year. That statue has now been placed inside the aforementioned hotel.
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

6:54 AM PT -- 12/8 -- Chief Deputy Chad Brooks at the Pickens County Sheriff's Office tells us at this time, it's suspected Hicks died of a suspected drug overdose. We're told Hicks was found inside a bathroom on the floor, drugs and paraphernalia were found at the scene. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sebastian Maniscalco
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
TVShowsAce

‘American Idol’: Brian Dunkleman & Ryan Seacrest Nearly Got Physical

In 2002 when American Idol first aired, Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman hosted the show together. Turns out, the fun pair of hosts that fans came to enjoy during Season 1 was far from the reality of what their real relationship looked like. In fact, an argument between Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman allegedly got so heated that it very nearly became physical.
TVShowsAce

Nick Cannon’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Nick Cannon’s 2021 net worth is impressive due to his long television career. He’s making a lot of money since he’s become the hot new host in town. Nick is best known for his stint on The Masked Singer. But he’s been on hit shows like MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and NBC’s America’s Got Talent.
purewow.com

Ryan Seacrest’s Dance Moves on 'Live' Today Were...Interesting

It’s Friday, which means Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are celebrating the end of another successful week of Live with Kelly and Ryan. For today’s episode, Seacrest decided to try out some new moves and, well, they were interesting to say the least. The official Live IG account shared their...
ComicBook

Kevin Hart Shines as Arnold in Diff'rent Strokes Live in Front of a Studio Audience

On Tuesday night, ABC brought together some of the biggest stars of our time to recreate a couple of the most memorable sitcoms of the past. The newest edition on Live in Front of a Studio Audience gave fresh life to episodes of both Diff'rent Strokes and its long-running spinoff series, The Facts of Life. There was a lot for TV fans to love in this special, but quite a few viewers are especially enamored with Kevin Hart's take on an absolutely iconic sitcom character.
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ John Legend’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

John Legend’s 2021 net worth comes as the singer continues to make headlines. Fans want to know how much he really makes. Most know him for his relationship with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Others are familiar with his soulful and inspirational music. Read on to learn more about his career and massive wealth.
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Calls Out Ryan Reynolds: "You Could Have Put That Anywhere!"

The ongoing public "feud" between celebrity pals Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued over the weekend, with a social media post from Jackman "calling out" Reynolds for the placement of an advertising banner for Red Notice, the actor's new Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Why? Well, because the placement is less than a block down the street from a large sign celebrating the upcoming Broadway run of The Music Man, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster. Feeling upstaged, Jackman took to social media to remind Reynolds that the Red Notice poster could have gone literally anywhere else in all of New York.
CELEBRITIES

