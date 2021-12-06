Sebastian Maniscalco

The ongoing public "feud" between celebrity pals Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued over the weekend, with a social media post from Jackman "calling out" Reynolds for the placement of an advertising banner for Red Notice, the actor's new Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Why? Well, because the placement is less than a block down the street from a large sign celebrating the upcoming Broadway run of The Music Man, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster. Feeling upstaged, Jackman took to social media to remind Reynolds that the Red Notice poster could have gone literally anywhere else in all of New York.
