ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Is the third stimulus check going to impact my 2021 tax return?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MyuL_0dFNMACk00

Three stimulus checks were sent after the start of the pandemic, with the third one being in 2021 under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan.

Some are wondering if this check will impact their 2021 tax returns next year. People also want to know if it counts as taxable income.

The stimulus check is considered an Economic Impact Payment, and those who received them did so based on their 2019 and 2020 tax return information.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third stimulus check and your 2021 tax return

Your stimulus check will not impact your tax refund because that’s money that is owed to you by the IRS. The stimulus check was a separate payment.

The stimulus checks are not an advanced payment on your tax refund like the child tax credit payments.

These payments were sent ahead of tax season as a way to help stimulate the economy that was suffering.

You do need to report your third stimulus check to the IRS when you file your taxes.

The government is treating the stimulus checks like advanced tax credits, so you do not need to pay income tax on them.

You will not need to pay the government back for your third stimulus check.

These checks were sent based on your income during the year, and if you fell within the approved income then you were sent a check.

The stimulus check will not impact benefits you receive like Social Security, nor will it push you into the next tax bracket.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

$1,400 stimulus checks are available before Christmas – how to get yours

One final stimulus check is scheduled to go out next week to some 36 million US households, as the last in a six-check series of payments that began in July. “Scheduled” is the operative word here, however. Because while that’s the last payment recipients can count on with a single, specific date? Some people actually have a chance to get at least one more. It depends on their personal situation, such as where they live. And if their annual income saw a bigger-than-expected swing, either for the worse or better, last year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Tax Return#American Rescue Plan#Fingerlakes1 Com App
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI
BGR.com

Delayed stimulus checks are finally being sent to 500,000 people – will you get one?

As 2021 draws to a close, one of the signature domestic achievements of President Biden’s first term of office is still casting a long shadow. And will continue to do so well into 2022. We’re referring, of course, to the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” Biden’s stimulus package that was responsible for more than half a dozen stimulus payments over the course of this year. It led to at least $15 billion in stimulus relief every month since July. And it’s also responsible for a new stimulus check coming next week.
U.S. POLITICS
KFOX 14

New stimulus payments arrive next week, some families will get $1,800

WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan authorized a lot of money to be sent to the American people in various ways. When President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March, $1,400 payments were sent directly to most people. The bill also delivered money to people suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19 in other ways. One of the things the bill did was to expand the federal Child Tax Credit and make the first half of that credit payable directly to families.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
IRS
chronicle99.com

These Eligible Families Will Receive $1800 Stimulus Check Next Week

The next round of stimulus payments is due next week; the families will receive checks on December 15. The government has issued previous batches of payments throughout the year, the last for 2021. The families will receive the amount directly into their bank accounts or through a check. Fox News...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Here's Who Qualifies for a $1,400 Check in 2022

Don't leave money on the table. A fourth stimulus check isn't likely to happen. Some Americans are still in line for more money. People who added dependents in 2021 and fall under the qualifying income limits will receive back stimulus checks for those dependents when they file their 2021 taxes.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child tax credit: An extra $1,800 per kid? You could still get money after monthly checks end next week

In just five days, the final advance child tax credit check will be sent out to millions of eligible families. And while December's payment is the last of 2021, you can expect more money to arrive when you file your 2022 taxes. The last check should arrive on Dec. 15 if you're enrolled in direct deposit -- otherwise, expect your check to arrive in the mail by the end of the month.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy