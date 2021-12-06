Fun Photo of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says he had more fun filming this movie than the previous two entries in the franchise. Entertainment Weekly put out a massive guide to Spider-Man today and the actor explained how director Jon Watts and the cast have settled into a nice little groove in the MCU. Back in the days of Spider-Man: Homecoming, it was literally a different world. Introducing the character in Captain America: Civil War thrilled audiences. But, there was still the specter of two different actors that wore the costume to contend with. Now, Holland is beloved as the MCU's own personal Spider-Man and this last film is a celebration of the character throughout the years. With this trilogy coming to an end, everyone felt much more at home in their roles and knew exactly what they wanted to accomplish. Check out his comments right here.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO