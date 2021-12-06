ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Photo of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new photo from Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has surfaced, and it offers a new close-up look at Willem Dafoe back in the role of Green Goblin, and I just love that goofy-ass grin he’s got plastered on his face!. This is from a new clip that was...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Hypebae

Zendaya and Tom Holland Make a Stylish Duo at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday night in Paris, France. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actors, who were photographed separately, looked equally stunning in respective black outfits. Zendaya wore a gorgeous custom spine Roberto Cavalli gown, which references Marvel‘s Doc Ock’s suit. The dress showed off her figure and back, which was decorated in gold. The Euphoria actor accessorized with gold hoops, black heels and natural glam. On the other hand, Holland kept it classic in a black and white tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Out, Has Words For His Spider-Man Replacement

Tom Holland. The name on everyone’s lips. The leading man of this year’s most anticipated superhero sequel. Arguably, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Holland has been the world’s live-action Spider-Man for the past five years ever since appearing alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and as his third solo outing inches closer towards release, the actor has finally addressed being replaced as the web-slinging Marvel hero.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Will Be On Sale This Monday

Get your tickets this coming "Spider-Monday" In an official announcement with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Ned Leeds, the lead stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home proudly revealed that the tickets for the upcoming movie will start to go on sale this coming Monday and they did it in a very unique way by saying that it will be out on “Spider-Monday.”
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

There Are More Spider-Man Movies Coming After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Recently Tom Holland made it seem far from certain that he had any future as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, producer Amy Pascal seems to be singing a different song. In an interview with Fandango she shared that there are plans for not just one more Spider-Man with Holland, but a full trilogy.
MOVIES
UPI News

Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro get own 'Spider-Man' posters

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released three new posters for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Friday. The posters feature villains Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and Electro. Doctor Octopus, or Doc Ock for short, and Green Golblin were villains in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films, played by Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe, respectively. Jamie Foxx played Electro to Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man 2.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Meets Scalpers

Ugh! Again with the scalpers! But this time, these skeezy people aren’t swooping in to take PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, not even Xbox mini fridges. This time, scalpers are after Spider-Man: No Way Home premium theater tickets. Most premium screens like RPX and IMAX can range from $15 to $30 depending on where you live. Some premium experiences can cost more.
MOVIES
B100

Marvel Promised Jamie Foxx Electro Wouldn’t Be Blue In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx will be returning as the villainous Electro, thanks to the MCU’s introduction of the multiverse. When he first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield, Foxx’s character was bright blue. This time around, however, Marvel agreed to take the blue makeup and prosthetics off the table in order to get Foxx to sign onto the project.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man Alum Joe Manganiello Reveals His Favorite Part About Tom Holland’s Run

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios forming their own cinematic universes. But there was a time when these blockbusters were more of a risk, like with Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. Actor Joe Manganiello played Flash Thompson in that beloved flick, and recently revealed his favorite part about Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker.
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to release in just a few weeks, Sony producer Amy Pascal has revealed that we’ll be seeing more of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Pascal said No Way Home is not the last Spider-Man movie Sony Pictures Entertainment is making with Marvel Studios in a new interview with Fandango. She also revealed that Holland’s next movie will be the first in a new trilogy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Had More Fun On Spider-Man: No Way Home Than Previous Two Films

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says he had more fun filming this movie than the previous two entries in the franchise. Entertainment Weekly put out a massive guide to Spider-Man today and the actor explained how director Jon Watts and the cast have settled into a nice little groove in the MCU. Back in the days of Spider-Man: Homecoming, it was literally a different world. Introducing the character in Captain America: Civil War thrilled audiences. But, there was still the specter of two different actors that wore the costume to contend with. Now, Holland is beloved as the MCU's own personal Spider-Man and this last film is a celebration of the character throughout the years. With this trilogy coming to an end, everyone felt much more at home in their roles and knew exactly what they wanted to accomplish. Check out his comments right here.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Update Suggests Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone Aren't Appearing

EARLY BLACK FRIDAY Hisense 4K UHD 55" TV - Was $649.99, Now 499.00 (Save $150.99) at Amazon. There's no doubt in everyone's minds that Spider-Man: No Way Home is already shaping up to be this year's most important comic book film and a lot of it has something to do with the rumored returns of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. At this point, it's quite evident that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios aren't in a hurry to advertise their monumental arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite all signs pointing to them appearing in the film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Holland Says He’ll Play Fred Astaire in an Upcoming Film

Tom Holland is taking on the role of Fred Astaire. While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home in London, the actor told the Associated Press that he’ll play the iconic actor-singer-dancer in an upcoming film for Sony. “The script came in a week ago,” Holland said. “I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.” The news comes a few weeks after Spider-Man producer and former Sony chief Amy Pascal told GQ that she wanted Holland for the role in a profile of the actor. “She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath,” Holland told the AP of Pascal. “And we had...
MOVIES
San Angelo LIVE!

Sony Drops Teaser Trailer for "Spider-Man:Across the Spider-Verse Part 1"

CULVER CITY, CA- Sony recently dropped a teaser trailer to the sequel to the 2018 hit animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”. The sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1” picks up where “Into the Spider-Verse” ended. This film looks like it will take Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) across different dimensions as we see Spider-Man 2099 swing in and start a fight with Morales. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, who has worked on films with Warner Brothers, Kemp Powers, who co-directed the Jamie Foxx vehicle “Soul”, and Justin K. Thompson.…
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Look Reveals a Spider-Man in Trouble

Doctor Octopus is back and has Spider-Man in his clutches in a new image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The image, released as part of Fandango's holiday movie preview, shows Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) with Spidey (Tom Holland), still in his Iron Spider suit, wrapped in his mechanical arms. Molina's Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is one of several past cinematic Spider-Man villains reprising their roles in No Way Home. Tom Holland says Molina's return was, at least in part, his idea. "When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off'," Holland said while speaking to Empire Magazine. "'But there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."
MOVIES

