How Are These Promising Players With Strong Idaho Ties Are Doing In The NFL

Nathan Dragisich, a graduate of West Allegheny High School that has local ties, continues to shine in Division 1 Men’s College Soccer at Duquesne University. He recently completed his junior season at Duquesne and received Atlantic-10, 2nd team All-Conference accolades. Duquesne made it to the A-10 finals for the first time since 2002. Dragisich started all 19 games for the Dukes, and contributed five goals and five assists as Duquesne finished 10-7-2 for the season. Dragisich was also selected as a member of the A-10 soccer all-tournament team during the Atlantic-10 Championships, which were held at St. Louis University. Nathan has started all 43 games during his Duquesne career. He finished his West Allegheny High School career as the all-time leading goal scorer in program history, and was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year his senior season in 2018. He led West Allegheny to its first Pennsylvania State Championship in 2018. He is a Finance major at Duquesne. Dragisich is the grandson of Weirton residents Ed and Donna DiBacco, and of former Weirton Chief of Police, the late Nick Dragisich. His parents are Brent and Malinda Dragisich. Brent is a 1991 Weir High graduate, and Malinda is a 1995 Madonna graduate. – Contributed.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO