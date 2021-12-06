Brandon Powell could be the answer at kick returner for the Rams

It doesn’t take a genius to realize the special teams unit for the Los Angeles Rams has been an absolute mess this season. Amidst Sunday’s rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Rams may have finally (I know, this seems like an evergreen article every week) found their answer at kick returner in Brandon Powell.

Powell only returned two kicks on Sunday against the Jaguars, but he finished with 81 return yards. On the very first play of the game, Powell returned it 65 yards to give the Rams fantastic field position and their best kick return of the season.

Due to injuries at the wide receiver position, Powell was activated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game. And with Sony Michel — who operated as a kick returner in Week 12 — starting in place of Darrell Henderson at running back, Powell was thrust into the return role for Los Angeles.

Yes, it is a small sample size to examine with Powell. That being said, all Los Angeles needs is someone who can create plays on special teams here and there without making a costly mistake.

Powell has experience returning kickoffs, taking back 17 kicks for 343 yards for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. The Florida product also returned 17 punts for 152 yards a season ago.

Before the season began, the apparent plan was for a combination of Raymond Calais and Xavier Jones to handle return duties. However, Calais and Jones suffered season-ending injuries, forcing the Rams to search elsewhere.

With Tutu Atwell being a dynamic player with the ball in his hands, the rookie was expected to grow into a key contributor on special teams. But before the second-round pick out of Louisville could ever find his footing, he would also sustain a season-ending injury, too.

For nearly the entire season, the Rams have deployed different players to return kicks. Even Cooper Kupp and Ben Skowronek have returned kicks or punts this season.

Seeing that Kupp is a vital member of the offense, it is not ideal to have him back returning punts in any situation. So with Powell showing flashes of potential in the return game, there is finally a glimpse of hope surrounding the return game of the Rams moving forward.