ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Wecript search engine steps forward to build secured atmanirbhar bharat

omahanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi (India), December 6 (ANI/PNN): In the current digital era, the one common threat that every individual is facing is the threat of losing data. The privacy terms have been compromised, and an individual's data is being used for commercial purposes. According to research, 79% of internet users...

www.omahanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat to make India trustworthy global supply chain hub: Shringla

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to make India a trustworthy global supply chain hub, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. Shringla made these makers at the Curtain Raiser Event for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in...
INDIA
techgig.com

Try these simple steps to land a Software Engineer job!

The tech business is expanding and will continue to do so in the coming years. The number of available employment has risen dramatically due to the creation of new goods and consulting tech firms. However, getting started in the tech world can be difficult. There are many talks out there...
SOFTWARE
enplugged.com

Are Small PPC Search Engines Really Worth The Effort?

The final answer is “Maybe.” Hey…Whadya expect? I’m an attorney! But let me explain further. The correct answer to almost any marketing question is “to test.” That’s the only way you really know the true answer. But we can learn from the results that others have and adapt them to our marketing. When it comes to PPC (pay-per-click) search engines, you know they are not all created equal. Google and Overture dominate the market. The total traffic you get from them will dwarf the total from all other PPC search engines combined. But does that mean that there’s no money in the little guys? Au Contraire. (That’s the fancy French way of saying, “No.” — and I probably missspelllled it. It’s been long time since my high school French class.) Before I give you some suggestions, please realize that your results are going to vary – always. Here’s the most important point of this entire article: Your conversion rate will vary from search engine to search engine. A lot. By as much as 300%. You can run an advertisement on Google and get a 2% conversion ratio of visitors turning into buyers. Then, run the same advertisement on Overture and only see a 1% conversion ratio. Always…always track your promotions and results. They’ll be all over the place in terms of conversion. Does that mean you should stop the ads with the lower conversion ratio? Absolutely not…unless you’re not showing a profit. Aha. Remember, it doesn’t matter that the conversion ratio varies as long as you make a profit! Let’s assume you foolishly have no backend marketing in place so the only money you ever see from a customer is on the one- time sale that has a profit of $30 per sale. And you require at least a $15 profit to you after costs. with a 1% conversion ratio, you can pay 15 cents per click and still make your numbers work. You’ll get less clicks than if you bid higher, but you can still make the numbers work for you. Of course, every PPC campaign you get set up and running profitably can be basically put on autopilot. You don’t have to micro-manage the campaigns. Just let them keep on bringing in buyers. You will generally find that the smaller PPC search engines have lower conversion rates than the big two. But they will also usually have a lower average bid. Just track your clicks and sales so you can adjust your bids to make your numbers work. Even if a specific campaign only results in 1 more profitable sale per month – that’s a sale that can keep coming in month after month after month. Do that for just 50 or 100 keyword and search engine combos… and you’ve got some nice extra moolah rolling in. If you go to http://www.ShawnsNews.net/ListPPC_SE.html you can get an enormous listing of over 600 PPC search engines and read reviews of the top 30 – more or less. You also find that these listings are often somewhat out of date, but it’s a still a good resource. Yours in success, Shawn Casey.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

6 Steps to Strengthen Your Security Posture

It’s no secret that the need for strong cybersecurity defenses are at an all time high. Cyber attacks, no matter their cause, can be costly. IBM reported that in 2020, the average cost of a data breach was USD 3.86 million globally, and USD 8.64 million in the United States. Meanwhile, ransomware attacks continue to wreak havoc on large companies, small businesses, local government, and educational institutions. These attacks can have harrowing financial effects, but can also do major damage to an organization’s reputation. Of equal importance, think of what could be at stake for your customers if their personal information got into the wrong hands.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup India#Atmanirbhar Bharat#Government Of India#Data Management#Ani Pnn#Skarn Robotics#Wecript Search Engine#Saas#Automatic#Erp#Crm
hackernoon.com

Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust

Now that remote work and developer infrastructure-in-the-cloud have become the new normal, securing engineer access to cloud workloads is more challenging than ever. With DevOps and engineering environments increasingly scaling across multitudes of servers, cloud providers, and hybrid architectures, security concerns are a top priority for companies harnessing the power of the cloud. When it comes to securing engineering access to cloud environments such as AWS, GCP and Azure, most enterprises mitigate access risk by using a combination of solutions, each of which has both benefits and limitations.
COMPUTERS
omahanews.net

Adoption of geospatial technologies in different areas key for sustainable development: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday inaugurated the 21st edition of the GeoSmart India conference in Hyderabad and said that the adoption of geospatial technologies in different areas is key for sustainable development. During the conference, Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan said, "I appreciate and...
AGRICULTURE
omahanews.net

Ghodawat Consumer Ltd featured in India's Top 500 Valuable Companies by Business Today

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has been featured in India's Top 500 Valuable Companies by Business Today. Since its inception in 2013, GCL has transformed into one of India's fastest-growing FMCG enterprises. As an INR 1,000 crore revenue company,...
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

BVG India Limited and what3words combine efforts to shorten incident response time by rolling out life-saving addressing technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BVG India Limited, one of India's largest integrated services companies, has today announced the rollout of what3words' innovative location technology with the Maharashtra Government's emergency medical ambulance services MEMS Dial 108. After a period of successful trials, the partnership will enable faster incident...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
omahanews.net

Technology enables effective delivery of health services, says Karnataka Higher Education Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI): Primary health services for people can be effectively delivered through the Ayush system by using the appropriate technology, said Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural session of 'JIGNASA-2021', an international conference on 'Delivery of Public and...
EDUCATION
omahanews.net

With Over 72,000 visitors and Rs. 1,545 crore business inquiries generated, 'ENGIMACH 2021' proved a roaring success in reviving SME industry

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'ENGIMACH 2021', the leading engineering and machine tools show, and the first large-scale industry on ground event since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out early last year, has been a roaring success. More than 400 manufacturers from India and across the world participated in the...
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

How to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge

It is possible to change the default search engine in Microsoft Edge, but predictably the setting is buried deep inside the menu system. We help you navigate the labyrinth. The Microsoft Edge web browser serves as the default browser for Windows personal computers. For the most part, Edge fulfills its default role well, and most users are satisfied to use it for general web browsing, except for one glaring problem—Bing is Edge's default search engine.
SOFTWARE
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

COVID-19: Amid Omicron scare, Delhi Airport installs 120 Rapid PCR testing machines for international passengers

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): As the number of passengers landing in India from 'at-risk' countries is increasing amid the scare of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has installed 120 Rapid PCR testing machines apart from setting up 20 dedicated counters for passengers who have pre-booked for COVID-19 tests, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
WORLD
omahanews.net

Reliance, TA'ZIZ form USD 2 bn chemical production joint venture in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Reliance Industries and Abu Dhabi state-owned Chemicals Derivatives Company (TA'ZIZ) have agreed to start a more than USD 2 billion chemical production partnership in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. TA'ZIZ, in a statement, informed that the joint venture is called TA'ZIZ EDCPVC, and it will construct...
BUSINESS
towardsdatascience.com

Building a Chess Engine: Part 2

Hi everyone, this will be the second instalment in my tutorial series for building a chess engine. This lesson will focus on building an AI agent that we can play. This lesson is going to be more technical than part 1, so please bear with me. I try to supply both equations and diagrams to help make things a little easier.
COMPUTERS
enplugged.com

Meta Tags, Keywords, and Search Engines, Oh My

Are you avoiding that crucial step, waiting until everything is just right? Doing all your research to make sure you don’t “do it” wrong? Well, your not alone. Many folks who could be making tons of money online, are missing out because of their internet-phobia. Companies that know what they are doing, charge an arm and a leg to produce an effective website. But with all the millions of searches going on every minute, there must be room for us!
INTERNET
pushsquare.com

Fortnite Development Is Moving to Unreal Engine 5 Going Forward

We're sure you're aware, but Fortnite was recently refreshed with the arrival of Chapter 3, bringing a new map, characters, and features to the ever-evolving free-to-play game. Up to now, the popular title has been constructed using Epic's very own Unreal Engine 4, which has certainly served it well over the years. However, it seems the publisher is finally ready to make the leap to Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES
NECN

AWS Outage: Amazon Reports ‘Significant Recovery' of Services

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Facebook opens virtual world app to public, inching toward metaverse

Facebook's parent firm opened its Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform on Thursday to the public in North America, in a step toward building its metaverse vision for the future. Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets. But headset-wearing users in the United States and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games and build their own virtual worlds on Horizon as long as they are 18 years old and have the proper equipment. Since last year a testing version of the platform has been available to a limited number of users.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy