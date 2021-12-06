ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Energy Conference Disrupted Due To Omicron Restrictions

By Charles Kennedy
OilPrice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel restrictions in the wake of the Omicron variant have disrupted the agenda of the 23rd World Petroleum Congress, which begins in Houston on Monday with a reduced number of participants from overseas. Eight energy ministers, including the energy minister of Saudi Arabia, have withdrawn from live participation after...

Reuters

New variant fears disrupt start of top U.S. energy conference

HOUSTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The World Petroleum Congress kicks off this week with a sharply trimmed roster of energy executives and government ministers to grapple with the oil market's future as the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant disrupted travel. This year's four-day event, rescheduled from 2020 due to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Houston oil conference speakers pull out over Omicron worries

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Plans for global energy industry officials to discuss future technologies and low-carbon strategies collided at a conference in Houston Monday with worries over a new coronavirus variant. The World Petroleum Conference began four days of panels that were expected to feature officials from countries including Saudi Arabia,...
HOUSTON, TX
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Omicron Fears

Amid heightened worry about the course of the pandemic after the emergence of the Omicron variant, Saudi Arabia injected a dose of confidence in markets by raising its official selling price for its flagship Arab Light to a nearly two-year high. Arab Light will next month sell for $0.60 more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kennedy
Zacks.com

How Disruptive Will Omicron Be? Global Week Ahead

How disruptive will the Omicron COVID variant prove to be for the world economy?. That's a lead question U.S. and Global stock markets grapple with in the Global Week Ahead. After that major concern, we have another brick placed in a proverbial wall of worry…. The Fed's Jerome Powell no...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Omicron and Delta spell return of restrictions

New measures, or variations on old ones, are cropping up globally, especially in Europe. Governments around the world are considering implementing fresh Covid-19 restrictions as the Delta variant pushes up cases in Europe and fears grow over the Omicron strain. Greeks over the age of 60 who refuse coronavirus vaccinations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

US restricts travel from South Africa, other countries due to omicron variant

The US is among a growing list of countries to put travel restrictions in place due to concerns over omicron. On Monday, Japan joined Israel and Morocco in barring all foreign travelers. Australia on Monday delayed reopening its borders by two weeks, saying the pause will allow it to gain more information about the omicron variant.
TRAVEL
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Omicron Fears Fade

A flood of bullish factors have sent oil prices higher at the start of the week, with fears about Omicron fading on the back of some promising reports. - The purported aim of the US government’s decision to release 50 million barrels of crude in January-April 2022 – to bring gasoline prices – seems to be slowly materializing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Bp#Energy Transition#Covid#World Petroleum Congress#Reuters#Qatar Energy
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
OilPrice.com

Aramco CEO: Rushed Energy Transition Could Spark Social Unrest

A rushed transition into renewable energy would cause spiraling inflation and social unrest, the chief executive of Aramco warned at the World Petroleum Congress in Texas this week, noting that investments in oil and gas needed to continue in order to avoid such a scenario. “I understand that publicly admitting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Big Oil cautions against disruptive energy transition

The chief executives of the two largest U.S. oil companies on Monday reiterated their beliefs that the world will continue to rely on fossil fuels for years, if not decades, to come — even as society shifts toward cleaner forms of energy. Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods and Chevron CEO...
HOUSTON, TX
US News and World Report

EU Sources Say No Immediate Plan for Easing Omicron Travel Curbs on Southern Africa

(Reuters) - European Union health ministers will discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the Omicron variant on Tuesday, but are not expected to make any decision on easing travel restrictions, three sources told Reuters. Late in November, EU states agreed to impose travel curbs on seven southern African...
TRAVEL
