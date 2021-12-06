4-cent drop in Georgia gasoline prices

We’re finally getting a little respite from the high gasoline prices. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded, a drop of 4 cents from this time...
Gasoline prices in Houston and the nation continued to decrease over the past week. Houston gas prices fell 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.91, down 8.4 cents from a month ago but $1.21 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to fuel-price tracking website GasBuddy. Nationally, prices dipped 1.4 cents per gallon to an average of $3.37 a gallon, down 1.4 cents from a month ago and $1.26 higher than a year ago.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Gas prices in the Gem State continue to remain high -- just in time for the holidays! (insert sarcasm here). AAA Idaho on Monday says fuel prices for regular gasoline remain at $3.68 a gallon, which is about one penny less than it was a week ago and 3 cents less than a month ago.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Gasoline prices in South Dakota have been on a slow decline over the past month. That’s according to Triple A South Dakota. The average price of gas is currently $3.26 per gallon throughout the state, down two cents from a week ago. Over the past...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The price of a gallon of gas in South Carolina has dropped again, falling 4.0 cents since last week. South Carolinians can now expect to pay $3.07 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state. Gas prices in South Carolina […]
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over past two weeks, to $3.46 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price drop is partly because of a crash in crude oil costs. It was the first...
The price of gasoline in the United States on Thanksgiving is at least $1.20 more than last year. According to the American Automobile Association, Thursday's national average is $3.39, compared to $2.11 last year on Thanksgiving. November's increase in price is a continuation of a trend that has increased during...
AAA — The Auto Club group forecast Monday pump prices will continue to fall this week in response to the sharp decline in crude oil prices two weeks ago. Still, Floridians were spending an average of $3.30 per gallon Monday, far more than at this time in any recent year.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the fifth consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.645. The average price has dropped 2.5 cents over the past five days, including three-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. A 19-day streak of increases totaling 12.5 cents that boosted the average price to its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012, ended Monday when it was unchanged.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City decline by a penny and are averaging about $3.05 per gallon, according to AAA. The prices per gallon locally ranged from $2.41 to $3.69. In Louisiana, the current average is $3.08 per gallon for gasoline, down three cents from a week ago...
(CNN) -- Americans grappling with historic levels of inflation are finally getting some relief where they need it most: Previously-booming energy prices. After a relentless rise, prices at the pump are heading south. The national average price for a gallon of regular gas fell to a seven-week low of $3.35 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and dropped further around the country as a whole amid a decline in oil prices, analysts say.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.33, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.15 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say crude oil prices, after declining to nearly $65 per barrel amid fears of an economic slowdown due to the new COVID variant, rebounded above $70 per barrel last week, likely steadying the recent drop in gas prices.
Gas prices in the Houston area and around the country continued to decline over the past week. The average price of gasoline in Houston fell 3.3 cents per gallon to an average of $2.89 on Monday morning, 11.9 cents less than a month ago but still more than a dollar higher than at the same time last year, according to fuel price-tracking website GasBuddy. Nationally, prices dipped 5.3 cents per gallon to an average of $3.34 a gallon, 6.9 cents less than last month and $1.19 more than a year earlier.
BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are going down in Massachusetts. The average price per gallon in the state dropped 2 cents from last week to $3.40, AAA said. The state average is still 5 cents higher than the national average of $3.35 per gallon. “Pump prices fell as fears of...
PROVIDENCE — Motorists in Rhode Island are finding relief at the pump this week, but the drop in prices may be for the wrong reasons as the potential for a COVID-19 induced economic slowdown is driving prices down. The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is down...
Delaware gas prices dropped by three cents a gallon over the past week. According to NYMEX figures, crude oil prices again moved past $70 a barrel. The average price at the pump for regular unleaded is $3.31 a gallon, down from about $3.34 a week ago, AAA reported. The national average price is $3.34 a gallon for regular.
For months, the Biden administration has been in a quandary over elevated gasoline prices – at their highest levels since 2014. Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged White House frustration this week because they believe downticks in crude oil markets haven’t immediately or completely been reflected at fuel pumps. Unfortunately, the...
