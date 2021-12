It appears that the University of Miami is closing in on an athletic director and a new football coach. The Oregonian is reporting, through a source, that Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich, 63, who earned an MBA at the University of Miami and started his career in the Hurricanes athletic department, will be going to Miami as its new athletic director. Sources told the Miami Herald that Radakovich is a candidate for the job, and one source said he was the first choice all along.

OREGON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO