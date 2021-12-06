ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Four unanswered questions from UFC Vegas 44: Aldo vs Font

By Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Vegas 44 was an eventful fight card from top to bottom. There were impressive finishes, memorable comebacks and...

Albany Herald

Rob Font-Jose Aldo bout highlights UFC Vegas 44

After a week off for Thanksgiving, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex on Saturday, December 4 with a top-five matchup between No. 4-ranked Rob Font and No. 5 Jose Aldo. Both men come into the main event spotlight riding impressive winning streaks. Font has won 4 straight fights,...
UFC
Updates To UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Roman Dolidze has been removed from his middleweight bout with Brendan Allen. Replacing Dolidze will be Chris Curtis, who turns around on short notice following his first-round KO win over Phil Hawes at UFC 268 earlier this month. Philipe Lins has been removed from his light heavyweight bout with Azamat...
UFC
UFC Vegas 44: Rob Font vs Jose Aldo Prediction, Odds and Fight Preview

The former UFC Featherweight Champion, Jose Aldo is going to make his comeback inside the Octagon at the main event of UFC Vegas 44 to face the number 4th ranked surging contender of the Bantamweight division, Rob Font. Here is the UFC Vegas 44 Rob Font vs Jose Aldo Prediction, Odds, and Fight Preview.
UFC
UFC Vegas 44 predictions, late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Aldo vs. Font

The eternally red-hot Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight division offers yet another slugfest this Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) when Rob Font meets Jose Aldo atop an ESPN-aired card inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Meanwhile, 20 pounds north, Brad Riddell squares off fellow kickboxing ace Rafael Fiziev, while Jimmy Crute takes on Jamahal Hill in a clash of top Light Heavyweight prospects.
UFC
Significant Stats | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of December 1, 2021, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise) Key Stats: 5 KO/TKO wins (tied-2nd all-time among BW), 5.58 strikes landed per minute (6th all-time among BW), +2.01 striking differential (6th all-time among BW)
UFC
UFC Vegas 44 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Aldo vs. Font

A former kingpin and a would-be conqueror headline one of the final events of the year this Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) when Jose Aldo looks to continue his Bantamweight resurgence against Rob Font inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 44 will also see Brad Riddell take on Rafael Fiziev in a clash of two of the Lightweight division’s best strikes and Leonardo Santos try to return to UFC’s win column at Clay Guida’s expense.
UFC
UFC Vegas 44: Aldo vs. Font live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and full play-by-play as UFC Vegas 44: Aldo vs. Font goes down in Sin City. The headliner comes in the bantamweight division, with former 145-pound champion Jose Aldo facing a very tough challenge in Rob Font. The co-main has fireworks written all over it, with Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev meeting at lightweight.
UFC
Jose Aldo Outclasses Rob Font Throughout 5 Rounds At UFC Vegas 44

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas, Nevada once again tonight, December 4, 2021, for UFC on ESPN 31, headlined by former multi-time WEC & UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who faces fellow top ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font in the main event of the evening. Co-headlining the event...
UFC
UFC Vegas 44 results: Jose Aldo outclasses Rob Font to win entertaining decision

The top of the UFC Vegas 44 billing was the setting where former featherweight king, Jose Aldo, defeated the promotion’s #4 ranked 135-pounder, Rob Font, by unanimous decision. This top-tier bantamweight bout saw Aldo deliver plenty of power punches that had Font hurt a couple of times, and even saw the former 145-pound champ spend some time in top position. This actually makes three wins in a row for Aldo, who expressed his desire to fight T.J. Dillashaw in his post-fight interview. Could Aldo actually make his way to another shot at bantamweight gold?
UFC
How to watch UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ TONIGHT on ESPN+

The action returns to the Octagon later tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) when UFC Vegas 44 goes down live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as surging bantamweight contender Rob Font meets former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in the main event. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
UFC
UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 1:15 AM ET/10:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo post-fight press conference, live from Las Vegas. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
UFC
Prime Picks: UFC on ESPN 31 ‘Font vs. Aldo’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fight fans took a much-needed breather over Thanksgiving and come back a week later for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to the ESPN airwaves. The first ESPN card since August is positively stuffed to the gills—15 bouts are on the billing—but the lines are generally close, with only one tilt showing a favorite above -300. With a litany of solid options on the board not even including those like Clay Guida-Leonardo Santos going to a decision (-155) or Jake Matthews (-167), the potential is sky-high in this UFC on ESPN 31 edition of Prime Picks.
UFC
Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Eleven months and 40 events down, one month and three more events to go before the UFC’s 2021 schedule is a wrap!. After a one-week respite, business resumes this weekend at the UFC APEX with another talent-rich card featuring an assortment of emerging names and budding contenders. To make matters...
UFC
UFC Vegas 44 results, live streaming play-by-play updates | Font vs Aldo

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is locked and loaded for the UFC Vegas 44 mixed martial arts (MMA) event this Sat. night (Dec. 4, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+. Main event duties fall to bantamweight title contenders Rob Font and Jose Aldo, who collide for a spot in the 135-pound title chase. In the UFC Vegas 44 co-headliner, once-beaten lightweight bruisers Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev hook ‘em up for the chance to announce their arrival at 155 pounds.
UFC
The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo picks, odds, & analysis

The UFC is back in action this week with a top tier Fight Night offering. In the main event, former featherweight king and reinvented bantamweight top contender Jose Aldo takes on the surging Rob Font. The co-main features a battle of elite strikers, former training partners and long time friends Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell. Throw some Jim Crute and Brenan Allen in there, and UFC Vegas 44 promises to thrill.
UFC

