CBS is sending celebrities into the wild. As first reported by TMZ, the Eye network is believed to be working on a new reality series to air this spring, which Variety has learned will be titled “Beyond the Edge.” The show would pit celebs in a “Survivor”-like battle of strategy, wits and muscle. The network is officially declining comment on the news. But the project, believed to have been shot in Bocas del Toro, Panama, in September and October this year, will — according to TMZ — feature contestants including Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”), former NBA star Metta World Peace, former...

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO