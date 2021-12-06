Eagles' Boston Scott: Limited playing time Sunday

I think the Deacs know what is on the line in this game, and they are going to come out and play accordingly. After back to back games against two of the best defenses is the nation, the Wake Forest offense is going to remember just how easily they had been scoring points against average teams. I was more worried about the BC game when QB Phil Jurkovec returned from his injury, but it appears he is not close to 100% because he was absolutely awful in BC’s loss to Florida State. The only thing that really worries me about this game is the weather. The wind is obviously going to affect the team that throws the ball deep more, and that has been Wake’s big advantage against most teams this season. The weather could give an advantage to the team that has the better running game, and as everyone knows, our defense can give up 300 yards on the ground to just about any team. The Deacs just need to take care of the ball, limit penalties, and play the way they have played for the 10 weeks this season. Let’s get this done.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO