Eagles' Boston Scott: Limited playing time Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Scott played just three offensive snaps in Sunday's 33-18 win over the Jets. Scott was unable to practice...

www.cbssports.com

phillysportsnetwork.com

Boston Scott could be primed for another breakout against the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are heating up at just the right time thanks to the success of their rushing attack. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Jordan Howard when they face the New York Giants this weekend, but that may not matter if history repeats itself. After all, the New York Giants are owned by Boston Scott.
NBC Sports

Why Boston Scott was thinking about Jason Kelce after his fumble

After his costly fumble, Boston Scott wasn’t thinking about himself. He was thinking about Jason Kelce. He was thinking about how Kelce had shaken off a serious knee injury that sidelined him for a few series to come back into the game against the Giants Sunday. And he was thinking...
inquirer.com

Boston Scott’s fumble costs the Eagles a shot at redemption in a four-turnover loss to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Players and coaches had already scattered across the turf for postgame handshakes. Some disappeared into the depths of the tunnels with Alicia Keys’ “Concrete jungle” verse blasting at max volume at MetLife Stadium. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni accompanied wide receiver Jalen Reagor as they retreated to the locker room. Even a disgruntled DeVonta Smith stepped back onto the field.
NBC Sports

Eagles snap counts: Sanders limited late with injury

When Boston Scott fumbled the ball away late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, he was out there in part because Miles Sanders was injured, Nick Sirianni confirmed. Sanders broke off a 27-yard run in the third quarter but then limped his way to the sideline. In just his second...
State
Washington State
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is “playing his way into the Eagles’ future”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on his way to making his team’s offseason very simple. The second-year passer has led Philly to wins in three of the last four games while emerging as a dynamic run/pass threat. If that continues, and if they keep winning games behind him, the consequences would be dramatic. Sources explained this week what it would mean: The Eagles wouldn’t need to go after a big-name, big-time QB, spending valuable draft capital to do it. They wouldn’t need Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or any other passer whose name was bandied about in trade rumors last offseason. Their search would be over. If Hurts keeps playing like this, sources say, the Eagles would get their best outcome possible. No search for a QB, because they would have one for the future that they are excited about. And the ability to use their definite two and likely three first-round picks on other positions to build their team.
NBC Sports

Darius Slay up to limited participation at Eagles practice

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has scored touchdowns the last two weeks, but he suffered a concussion after scoring against the Saints last Sunday and that created an obstacle to making it three in a row. Slay made some progress toward getting over that obstacle on Thursday. He was listed as...
CBS Sports

Eagles' Patrick Johnson: Questionable to return Sunday

Johnson (back) is questionable to return Sunday against the Jets. Johnson left the Eagles' Week 13 matchup in the first half with a back injury. The rookie has mostly played special teams this season, so his absence shouldn't impact Philadelphia's defensive rotations.
CBS Sports

Lions' Matt Nelson: Not playing Sunday

Nelson (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against Chicago. Nelson didn't practice at all during the entire week and now is set to miss a second straight contest. Expect Will Holden to remain as the Lions' primary reserve tackle while Nelson's next chance to play is Sunday, Dec. 5 against the Vikings.
bceagles.com

Eagles Seek Third Straight Win on Sunday

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team seeks a third straight win on Sunday when it hosts Albany in Conte Forum at 12 p.m. Behind a combined 32 points from Taylor Soule (21 points) and Maria Gakdeng (11 points) and a stingy defense, the Eagles outlasted Northeastern on Wednesday, 57-46. BC used an 18-5 run over the final eight minutes to pull away for the win. Makayla Dickens and Jaelyn Batts had a hand in 14 of the points with eight points and three assists. The BC defense held Northeastern to a season low in points and field goal percentage at 32.2 percent.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bceagles.com

Boston College Downs Albany in Sunday Victory

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College women's basketball team earned a 77-65 victory over Albany on Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum. The Eagles improve to 5-1 on the season after their third straight win, while Albany falls to 1-3. Makayla Dickens turned in her best performance of the season,...
BOSTON, MA
The Eagle Times

Eagle Times' Players of the Year 2021

This year we were very fortunate to have so many unforgettable performances from some incredible athletes and teams. The list of players for this honor was extremely long and we have chosen the following student athletes as our Eagle Times Players of the Year. Andrew Claus, SunapeeAndrew is an insightful...
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Damien Lewis: Not playing Sunday

Lewis (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Washington, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Lewis didn't practice all week, so his lack of availability comes as no surprise. Backup left guard Jamarco Jones (back) is also out, so Dakoda Shepley and Kyle Fuller are the most likely candidates to replace Lewis on the Seahawks' offensive line.
bloggersodear.com

BSD Staff Predictions: Boston College Eagles

I think the Deacs know what is on the line in this game, and they are going to come out and play accordingly. After back to back games against two of the best defenses is the nation, the Wake Forest offense is going to remember just how easily they had been scoring points against average teams. I was more worried about the BC game when QB Phil Jurkovec returned from his injury, but it appears he is not close to 100% because he was absolutely awful in BC’s loss to Florida State. The only thing that really worries me about this game is the weather. The wind is obviously going to affect the team that throws the ball deep more, and that has been Wake’s big advantage against most teams this season. The weather could give an advantage to the team that has the better running game, and as everyone knows, our defense can give up 300 yards on the ground to just about any team. The Deacs just need to take care of the ball, limit penalties, and play the way they have played for the 10 weeks this season. Let’s get this done.
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES SLAY CLEARED FOR BIG PLAYS SUNDAY AT THE GIANTS

The Eagles will have cornerback Darius Slay in the lineup against the Giants on Sunday. Slay suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Saints, but he was able to practice on Thursday and he said yesterday that he’ll play against the Eagles’ divisional rivals at Metlife. Slay has...
CBS Sports

Eagles' Miles Sanders: Practices on limited basis

Sanders (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, while backfield mates Boston Scott (illness) and Jordan Howard (knee) sat out the session. Things have quickly turned in Sanders' favor since he sat out the fourth quarter of Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Giants with an ankle injury, though he's still likely to share snaps and carries if he ends up playing this week, given that Scott is reportedly dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness and rookie Kenneth Gainwell remains healthy. The Eagles face the Jets on Sunday, providing a favorable matchup for whichever running backs end up playing and getting touches.
diebytheblade.com

Buffalo Plays Host to Boston on Thanksgiving Eve

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-2) vs. Boston Bruins (9-6-0) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY. Tage Thompson has arguably morphed into the Buffalo Sabres most valuable player through these first 18 games. Thompson has scored four goals in his last five games and has already eclipsed his...
CBS Sports

Texans' Davion Davis: Not playing Sunday

Davis is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets due to an illness. Davis had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend after he was held out of practice Wednesday through Friday due to the non-COVID-19-related illness. His absence shouldn't have any affect on the Texans' offensive game plan; Davis hasn't dressed in any games for Houston since signing with the team Oct. 5.
