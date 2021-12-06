Salvation Army’s red kettles return for holiday season

The Salvation Army of Broward County is once again on a mission to help those in need this holiday season.

Bringing out its iconic red kettles, The Salvation Army of Broward County will be collecting donations for the holidays, with over 50 retail locations throughout the area participating in the campaign. The annual Red Kettle program will also be accepting donations online .

Looking to continue minimizing personal contact, the nonprofit will again offer smart chips and QR codes at its physical Red Kettle retail locations. A year ago, $320,215 was collected through the Red Kettle program.

“As we rebound and rebuild from employment challenges left in the wake of COVID, it is critical for The Salvation Army of Broward County to continue providing a foundation of hope and support for our most vulnerable populations,” Maj. Stephen Long, the area commander for The Salvation Army of Broward County, said in a statement.

“The generosity demonstrated by our community in these times of need have been a blessing,” he said, “and we seek to continue to uplift and provide joy for our most precious resources — our children — during this holiday season.”

In addition, The Salvation Army of Broward County has partnered with Walmart for its virtual Angel Tree Registry .

At four Walmart locations, supporters can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to The Salvation Army of Broward County. Physical and virtual Angel Trees feature a child’s wishes, sizing and other applicable information along with directions.

Physical Angel Trees with adoption tags can be found at these locations through Tuesday, Dec. 14:

Galleria Mall, 2414 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Westfield Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation

Pembroke Lakes Mall, 11401 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Walmart, 6001 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Once the gifts are received, The Salvation Army of Broward County will have a toy distribution drive-thru event Dec. 20 and 21.

Last year, the Angel Tree program collected and distributed over 7,566 gifts to 1,114 families with diminished resources.

Visit salvationarmyflorida.org and bit.ly/3Giq8i7 .