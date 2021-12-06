ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max releases first-look teaser of ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary special

By KTLA Digital Staff
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbEg1_0dFNK2RR00

( KTLA ) — The cast of “Harry Potter” will reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved franchise’s first film, and HBO Max has released a “first look” teaser of the special.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will travel back to Hogwarts for the first time for the retrospective special “Harry Potter 20 th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which will drop at midnight on New Year’s Day on HBO Max.

The teaser appeared Sunday on HBO Max’s official Twitter account .

The special will tell the story of how the film was made through interviews and cast conversations with the actors, according to HBO Max.

The actors, who played iconic wizard trio Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films.

Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps will be among the cast members reuniting for the anniversary special.

‘Harry Potter’ cast: Where are they now?

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Also part of the 20th-anniversary celebration is “ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses ,” a trivia series hosted by actress Helen Mirren appearing on TBS. The series also features special guest surprises.

“This unforgettable event of a lifetime will unveil which fans know the vast, intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand as they compete to take home the title of House Cup Champion,” stated TBS on its website.

Fans can gear up for the retrospective special by checking out the 20th-anniversary hub on WizardingWorld.com .

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
Collider

What Is the 'Harry Potter' Cast Doing Twenty Years After 'Sorcerer's Stone'

When Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first came out in theaters in 2001, fans of J.K. Rowling’s series of fantasy novels were more than ecstatic - and newcomers to the franchise were starting to understand what the fuss was all about. At the time, Potterheads all over the world had just finished devouring the more than 600 pages of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and now they could finally put a face to characters they had come to know and love over the course of the novels. While Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the other students at Hogwarts were played by relatively unknown actors, many of the teachers and other adult characters were certainly pretty familiar to lots of grown-ups in the audience. But, twenty years after the first Harry Potter movie came out, what are the franchise’s biggest stars up to? Here’s a guide to where you might’ve seen them recently.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Who’s Appearing In The 2022 Harry Potter Reunion?

Potterheads have not been able to contain their excitement ever since news hit of a 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Set to be aired on January 1, 2022, the reunion will be held in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Everyone’s expected to be there — or at least almost everyone. We know the big three, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will appear in the reunion, according to Variety, as well as most of the actors who appeared in the movies. We also know that J.K. Rowling, the brains behind the Harry Potter universe, will be excluded from the much-anticipated get-together. Reactions to her exclusion have been mixed, with some long-time fans considering her omission sacrilegious. Others, however, believe her exclusion is well-deserved, given what some claim to be her harmful comments about the transgender community. Nevertheless, we can expect that the people we want to see there, will be there. Here’s a list of who we should expect to see in the 2022 Harry Potter reunion.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
James Phelps
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Oliver Phelps
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Robbie Coltrane
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on HBO's Reunion Special

Harry Potter brought its first movie to life 20 years ago to the day, and the franchise is still iconic even after all this time. The Chosen One continues to rope in new fans by the day, and his friends Ron and Hermione have their own following. Despite recent controversy about the story's author, the Harry Potter fandom is thriving, and Emma Watson is breaking her silence on the movies' anniversary and upcoming reunion.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe On ‘Strange’ Relationship With Robert Pattinson After The Goblet Of Fire

Years before Robert Pattinson’s skyrocketed from his time playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, the actor was best known for playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Yet while Cedric and Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter shared some heart-racing experiences during the Triwizard Tournament in the fourth Harry Potter movie, evidently the two actors aren’t close. In fact, Radcliffe describes the relationship they do have as being “strange.”
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

HBO Max conjures up teaser to January’s ‘Harry Potter’ retrospective, ‘Return to Hogwarts’

HBO Max dropped a first-look teaser trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on Sunday night, featuring appearances from Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis and Mark Williams. The streaming service says the project “will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on...
MOVIES
Taylor Daily Press

Trailer for “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

With posts for, among others, Daniel RadcliffeAnd Rupert Grint employment Emma Watson The special offer will be published on New Year’s Day Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts on the HBO Max streaming service.The Potter trio is known by many famous names. as well as the director Chris Columbus As well as actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Twitter
New York Post

Tearful ‘Harry Potter’ fans rejoice in new ‘Return to Hogwarts’ teaser

Fans are already getting emotional over HBO Max‘s first-look teaser for the much-anticipated “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”. The preview, which aired Sunday night on TBS and Cartoon Network following the “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,” featured appearances from Robbie Coltrane (who played Hagrid), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley).
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ahead of Harry Potter Reunion, Daniel Radcliffe Has A Funny Take On Rewatching The Movies

The Harry Potter series has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowling’s novels before becoming a global phenomenon and beloved film franchise. Said movies made icons out of the original cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, whose name is synonymous with the boy who lived. Ahead of the upcoming Harry Potter reunion, Radcliffe has a funny take on rewatching the movies.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter's Danielle Radcliffe, Emma Watson, And Rupert Grint Just Sitting On A Set Together For The First Time In Almost 10 Years

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining the public for decades, starting with J.K. Rowling's beloved novels the corresponding film franchise. The movies made household names out of a young trio of actors: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. And now we can see that beloved trio reunited on set for the first time in ten years.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear, but it...
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to HBO Max in December 2021, Including ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘And Just Like That’

“The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the franchise, reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters nationwide and on ad-free HBO Max. In this sequel to “The Matrix Revolutions,” Neo (Reeves) finds himself back in the matrix. However, Laurence Fishburne will reportedly not reprise his role as Morpheus, though fans hope he will make a surprise appearance.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Sci-fi epic Dune and Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die among most-Googled films in 2021

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune and Daniel Craig’s final Bond film No Time To Die were among the most Googled films in 2021. While the movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya ranked No 1 in terms of Google search-based interest, Craig’s swansong as the suave MI5 agent came in fourth on the recently released top 10 list. In a five-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey called Dune “this generation’s Lord of the Rings trilogy”, adding that the eponymous “spectacular sci-fi adaptation” of Frank Herbert’s novel is “of such literal and emotional largeness that it overwhelms the senses.” Dune...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Advent Calendars for Movie and TV Fans: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘The Office,’ and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The countdown to Christmas has begun! Which means that instead of ticking off the days on your deranged makeshift home office whiteboard, there’s still time to keep track of how many days until Christmas via the shared cultural experience of the Advent calendar. The act of opening a little cardboard door in a calendar and popping out a weird-tasting chocolate is not relegated to...
MOVIES
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy