Looking for a personal trainer? here’s what to look for–and what to avoid

Many physically active people get muscle pain after exercise, known as “delayed onset muscle soreness” or DOMS. Foam rolling has emerged as a popular means of alleviating delayed onset muscle soreness and stiff muscles. You’re likely to find foam rollers in any gym, or you may have one yourself, and many people swear by using them before and after exercise. But what does the science say? Is foam rolling actually effective in reducing delayed onset muscle soreness, and in increasing flexibility? Unfortunately, it’s often the case that scientific studies don’t necessarily support anecdotal evidence. This seems to be the case with foam rolling....

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO