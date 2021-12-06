ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

21 Free Things to Do During the Holidays to Make the Season Merry and Bright

By Nicole Dow
The Penny Hoarder
The Penny Hoarder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRBdS_0dFNHZ8I00

The holiday season is an expensive time of the year.

You’re buying presents for loved ones, decorations for the house, extra groceries for big dinners and outfits for holiday parties. You’re giving special tips to service workers and spending money to travel to visit family.

All the money leaving your bank account can cause a bunch of financial stress. It’s good to have some things to do during the holiday season that don’t add to that.

21 Free Things to Do During the Holiday Season

These festive activities don’t cost a thing.

1. See the Light Displays

Twinkling lights are a visual reminder that the holiday season is here. And like snowflakes, each light display has its own unique beauty. Take a stroll around your neighborhood, drive by other lit-up streets or check out the streetscapes and decorated storefronts downtown.

2. Attend a Local Festival

The weather may be chilly but that doesn’t mean it’s not a good time for a festival. Many cities host winter festivals to celebrate the holiday season. As long as you have enough willpower not to shop from the booths, attending a local festival can be a nice, no-cost weekend outing. Check your local newspaper or community social media pages to see what events will take place in your town or a nearby city.

3. Go Caroling

Gather up a merry band of friends and family and sing all your favorite holiday tunes. Some mugs of hot cocoa afterward makes for an even better experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBMyz_0dFNHZ8I00
Getty Images

4. Visit Santa

If you’ve got little kids, a visit to see Santa should always be on your holiday to-do list. Opt for taking your own pics rather than purchasing the professional photos that are offered.

5. Have a Photoshoot

Capture the moment with an informal, seasonal photoshoot. Use your seasonal home decor as a nice backdrop — or select a beautiful snowy spot for outdoor photos.

6. Enjoy the Snow

If you live in an area where it snows, take advantage of all the frozen fun. Make a snowman, have a snowball fight, go sledding and enjoy every snow day you get.

7. Trim Your Tree

Decorating your Christmas tree is a fun holiday activity — and if you’ve already got an artificial tree and ornaments, you won’t have to purchase anything. Put on some holiday music and get ready to untangle lights and find the perfect spots for your favorite ornaments.

8. Make Holiday Crafts

Bring out all your arts and craft supplies and turn your Pinterest dreams into reality. Consider this holiday activity if you’re looking for something to do with the kids over winter break. A quick Google search will help you find craft projects to do with kids of all ages.

9. Make DIY Gifts

Who says presents have to come from a store? A homemade gift can be just as special. Check out this list of 100 free gift ideas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOGcQ_0dFNHZ8I00
Getty Images

10. Bake Holiday Treats

‘Tis the season for cookies and pies and cinnamon rolls! Bake up batches of your best holiday treats to give to loved ones or to munch on throughout the season. If you like taking on a project, try baking and assembling a gingerbread house from scratch.

11. Try Out a New Recipe

Perfect a new dish — or a passed-down recipe — to bring to the upcoming holiday get together. Or experiment in the kitchen to put your own twist on a family favorite.

12. Host a Cookie Swap

Call up all your friends who love to bake and task them with whipping up a few dozen of their best cookies. Then gather everyone together to swap and taste each other’s culinary creations.

13. Host a Toy Exchange

If your kids have a bunch of toys they’ve grown out of or lost interest in, organize a toy exchange with other families in your social circle. Each kid can walk away with something “new” to them and you won’t have to pay a dime.

14. Host a Potluck

Instead of cooking all the food for Christmas dinner — and spending a bunch of money at the grocery store — host a potluck-style meal. Each person can bring a dish (or drinks or even paper plates) so that no one person is stuck with the financial burden of feeding everyone.

15. Attend a School Performance

December is the time of year when all the local schools have their holiday concerts. Even if you don’t have kids in the band or chorus, you can come out to support the youth in your community. Many school performances are free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiCxf_0dFNHZ8I00
Getty Images

16. Sing Karaoke

You don’t have to be a talented singer to sing karaoke. You just have to be up for having a fun time. If you and your friends don’t have a karaoke machine at home, you can always play instrumental lyric videos on YouTube.

17. Have a Game Night

Break out the board games and decks of cards and invite your friends over for game night. Ask your pals to bring their favorite games so you have a nice selection to choose from. Winner gets bragging rights for the rest of the year.

18. Have a Movie Night

Make a list of your favorite holiday movies and organize a movie night. Or skip the holiday theme and select movies based on your favorite film genre. Don’t forget the popcorn and snacks!

19. Break Out the Conversation Cards

Get to know your loved ones better using conversation cards as discussion prompts. While you can purchase card decks online, you can also Google free printable conversation cards. Bring out the conversation cards when everyone’s together for the big holiday dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8QXC_0dFNHZ8I00
Getty Images

20. Volunteer

Give back during the holiday season by volunteering your time to a local charity. You could serve meals at a soup kitchen, wrap presents for kids in need, make Christmas cards for residents in a senior center or volunteer in another way.

21. Create a Vision Board

With the new year approaching, it’s the perfect time to create your resolutions for the year ahead. Make your goals visual by creating a vision board using magazine clippings, stickers, photos and more. Gather friends and family for a vision board party where everyone can create their vision boards together.

Nicole Dow is a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder.

Comments / 0

Related
The Penny Hoarder

23 Ideas for Fun and Cheap Christmas Decorations

The weather’s getting colder. The days are getting shorter. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. While you’re out shopping for gifts, it can be very tempting to add a bunch of holiday decorations to your cart to help get your home looking merry and bright. But the cost of Christmas decorations often gets overlooked when making your holiday budget — and you end up spending way more than you thought you would.
HOME & GARDEN
The Penny Hoarder

How to Get an Early Peek at Your 2022 Social Security Increase

The Social Security Administration will start sending out 2022 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) notices by mail throughout December. But if you want to see your new benefit amount sooner, you can check your notice online by logging into your MySocialSecurity account. The information will be available starting in early December, according...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Christmas Cards#Arts#Cooking
Indy100

21 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas. Read More 8 best pre-lit Christmas trees to...
HOME & GARDEN
fabulousarizona.com

Holiday Dining 2021

From gingerbread cream cannoli and Santa-themed cocktails to luxurious multi-course meals, reserve your spot (or a to-go feast) at these Phoenix restaurants to celebrate the holiday season. From yule logs to a seasonal cannoli (gingerbread cream!) to holiday cookie boxes, The Sicilian Baker is making the holiday season much sweeter...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Winston-Salem Journal

Treasured traditions: Reflecting on what makes the season bright

Traditions are a big part of the holiday season, so we talked to five people about theirs. Professional bass-baritone Jason McKinney shares his feelings about singing is his temple, and Dana Suggs explains what Kwanzaa means to her. Kae Roberts talks about the Moravian Candle Tea, Candy Guy savors making gingerbread houses, and Sonja West tells of her letters “from Santa.”
LIFESTYLE
Wide Open Eats

6 Stylish Christmas Placemats for the Holiday Season

Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The holidays are coming up, which means it's time to start putting up your Christmas decorations and thinking about what's going on your Christmas table. Some of us take holiday decor very seriously, down to decorating the bathrooms and making sure the whole house feels merry and bright. Even if you don't love to go all out for decorating, having a pretty holiday table set up for Christmas dinner makes the whole thing feel a lot more festive, and these Christmas placemats are an easy way to add a lot of decoration.
HOME & GARDEN
baltimorefishbowl.com

Merry & Bright: A New Seasonal Pop-Up at Harbor Point

All are invited to get into the holiday spirit at Merry & Bright, a new seasonal pop-up experience premiering this December at Harbor Point from Thursday-Sunday, December 2-12. Event-goers will be able to purchase their Christmas trees, do some holiday shopping, sip festive cocktails, and maybe even catch a glimpse...
BALTIMORE, MD
Columbia Daily Tribune

Storytime: Merry and bright

Thanksgiving is the official trigger that starts the holiday season. "Home Alone," the Grinch and that dreaded Elf on the Shelf are back. Thanksgiving prompts you to sign your cards, wrap your gifts and sing loud, "Joy to the world." Thanksgiving was definitely a trigger for me. Last year I...
Sentinel

Sip, shop and snack during ‘Merry & Bright’

FAIRMONT– A fun night on the town can be had this Friday during Downtown Fairmont’s Merry & Bright. Most stores will be open late with many offering deals, snacks and entertainment. The night of late night shopping and fun was previously known as Holiday Delights and was put on by...
FAIRMONT, MN
manisteenews.com

Sanford 'Shines' with second year of holiday event

Despite evenings becoming longer this time of the year, Sanford shined in the darkness in preparation for the holiday season. On Friday, the village was taken over by the second Sanford Shines event. The event featured lighted trees, activities and a parade through Saginaw Road, along with raising money for flood recovery.
POLITICS
Racine County Eye

Dec. 4 Kenosha Public Market: Merry & Bright Holiday Fun

From local boutiques and restaurants in two thriving downtowns to large corporations, Racine and Kenosha are home to some of the best local commerce around. One such venue is the Kenosha Public Market (KPM). The year 2020 set records in many arenas, including local business hardships. But just like the...
Time Out Global

8 Christmas stores in the USA where the holidays never end

Even Santa's elves can't compete with these over-the-top Christmas stores. If the holiday season makes you feel downright merry (or even if it just makes you feel a little bit... meh!), a trip to one of the USA's full-blown Christmas stores is an over-the-top experience you shouldn’t pass up. After all, why offer fabulous merch like snow globes, tinsel, and ornaments for just one short month when you can celebrate the holidays all year long?
SHOPPING
outerbanksvoice.com

Dec. 2-4: Christmas in Manteo, Celebrating all things merry and bright!

Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and goodwill all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and simply spreading Christmas cheer!. Santa coming to Town. Kicking off the holiday season will be Santa coming to Town riding...
MANTEO, NC
spacecoastdaily.com

THINGS TO DO: Brevard Cultural Alliance Best Bets for the Holiday Season

December 3-19: The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical at Titusville Playhouse. Keep the comedy going this holiday season and head back to North Florida’s Armadillo Acres. When a freak bout of amnesia strikes the trailer park Scrooge, neighborly love is put to the test. With Betty, Lin and Pickles on hand to amp up the fracas and festivity, this all-new musical is just as much of a cat-fightin’ and chair-throwin’ good time as the original – but with tinsel and Keg Nog. For more info, click here.
COCOA BEACH, FL
williams-sonoma.com

Merry, Merry Holiday Cookies

What’s red and white, blue and white, red-black-and-green, and sweet all over? Holiday cookies! (For Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, respectively.) Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, we’re drooling watching the internets bloom in a snowy cloud of sugar, flour, baking soda and salt. Comment with your favorites below, but here are five that our making our “nice” list this year.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.

 https://thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy