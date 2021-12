For the longest time, Samsung has shipped the 25W TA800 travel adapter with its devices. Although the company did switch to a 45W adapter with the Galaxy Note 10 series, all Samsung devices launched since have either shipped with the same 25W charging brick or none at all. But recent leaks suggest that the company might finally up its fast charging game with the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. While that may or may not be the case, Samsung has now launched a new 35W power adapter in the Indian market that offers USB-PD 3.0 PPS support.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO