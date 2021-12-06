Marcella M. Brede

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin’s concerns over Ukraine and Europe at large, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering a destabilizing new invasion of Ukraine.
The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors building their case against a suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright repeatedly played body-camera video of the fatal shooting, with the officer heard shouting “Taser!” and then collapsing in wails of “Oh my God!” after she had instead fired her handgun.
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking — a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new law the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
Leopoldo López is a Venezuelan politician, opposition leader who was imprisoned on charges of inciting anti-government protests and Renew Democracy Initiative freedom fellow. Uriel Epshtein is the executive director of the Renew Democracy Initiative. The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN)...
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew braved poor visibility and frigid rapids to reach a car partly submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, then lowered a rescue swimmer on a hoist who pulled out the woman trapped inside. She did not survive. "We have never had a...
NEW YORK (AP) — A man was charged with arson and other crimes Wednesday for setting fire to a 50-foot (15-meter) Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, police said. The artificial tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall...
(CNN) — Jurors in Chicago will begin the second day of deliberations Thursday in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, who has been charged in connection with allegedly staging a fake hate crime and falsely reporting it to police nearly three years ago. The jury of six men and...
Dec 8 (Reuters) - BioNTech and Pfizer (PFE.N) said on Wednesday a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test, an early signal that booster shots could be key to protection against infection from the newly identified variant. The German...
Comments / 0