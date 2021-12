Hawkeye viewers are convinced they know who the mysterious Rolex belongs to.In the fourth episode of Marvel’s latest Disney Plus series, more attention is paid to the item that was found in the wreckage of Avengers HQ after Thanos blew it up.It’s revealed in Hawkeye that a group known as the Tracksuit Mafia were hired to specifically retrieve the watch at the auction it was due to be sold at.Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) says in the episode that it belonged to someone he used to work for who has now retired. He’s worried that, should the Tracksuit...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO