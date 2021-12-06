ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Keep a low profile with Rode’s discreet new Lavalier II microphone

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia-based Rode Microphones rolled out its new Rode Lavalier II microphone, a big update — or a small one, literally — on its original premium lavalier mic introduced about a decade ago. The new mic’s low-profile design makes it discreet and simple to conceal underneath clothing. Rode said the...

