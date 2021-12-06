Prince William Listens to AC/DC Before Royal Engagements

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William recently revealed the music that gets his week started: AC/DC.

“There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck,'” said the Prince on a recent episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time To Walk series, airing Dec. 6.

The second in line of succession to the British Throne, William calls listening to AC/DC the best “tonic” for a Monday morning.

“I have to say the first time I put it on, and I’ve heard it a million times now, I was kind of, like, ‘Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning,'” added William. “But now, when I listen to it, it’s the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.”

William adds, “I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the headbanging. It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.”

Throughout the episode, William also discusses the importance of keeping mentally fit, an experience that forces him to prioritize his mental health, and the value of listening as a way to empower others.

Apple is making donations to three charities chosen by Prince William, including Crisis Text Line in the U.S. Shout 85258 in the U.K., and Lifeline in Australia; all three offer free, 24/7 confidential support, in addition to suicide prevention services.

Prince Harry, who is also featured in his own Time to Walk episode, where he talks about the importance of mental health, is also another metalhead in The Royal Family, listening to anything from Slayer, Anthrax, Metallica, and Megadeth, according to friend and actor Dominic West (The Wire).

“Harry has a terrible selection on his iPod,” said West, upon seeing the Prince’s musical selection while joining him on Walking With The Wounded expedition to the South Pole. “It is the sort of thing soldiers listen to—hardcore thrash metal.”

