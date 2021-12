"Call of Duty: Vanguard" players have already seen more than their fair share of issues in the weeks since the new game's release. Between cheaters ruining the game since before it even came out, ADS bloom causing players to miss shots when they shouldn't, and numerous glitches making the game as a whole feel like a rocky experience, Activision has had its hands full when it comes to making players happy. Now a new glitch has appeared in "Vanguard" multiplayer that's really forcing players to look at the game from a new perspective — and it probably isn't a perspective they would have chosen on purpose.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO