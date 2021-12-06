India, Russia sign 28 investment deals -foreign secy

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
Russia's gold and foreign currency holdings grew by $3 billion in the week through December 3, with total reserves reaching $622.8 billion, the latest data published by the country's central bank shows. The regulator attributes growth to the planned purchases of foreign currencies and a positive market re-assessment. Russia's international...
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its other...
The UK and US have expressed “deep concern” that Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops at the Ukraine border, as the allies warned of consequences if there is an invasion.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine during talks with her US and German counterparts before a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool on Saturday.With US secretary of state Antony Blinken she agreed there would be “serious consequences” for Moscow if troops were sent across the border.According to US intelligence, Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Gas is unlikely to flow through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia renews its aggression against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. “That pipeline … doesn’t have any gas flowing through it right now. And, in fact, it’s a source of...
DUBAI (Reuters) – European countries have failed to offer any constructive proposal or initiative amid efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Tehran’s top nuclear negotiator told Press TV on Sunday. “European parties fail to come up with any initiatives to resolve differences over the removal...
The text of the following statement was released by the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union. Begin Text:. We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the...
LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday the G7 agreed that to resolve the crisis over a Russian troop build up on the Ukrainian border, parties needed to return to the negotiating table. "We need to take every action to return to dialogue,"...
The G7 on Sunday said time was running out for Iran to agree a deal to curb its nuclear ambitions, and warned Russia of "massive" consequences if it invades Ukraine. Truss said there was "very much a united voice... that there will be massive consequences for Russia in the case of an incursion into Ukraine".
(Reuters) – Britain issued additional fishing licences to EU vessels on Saturday in an attempt to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights for French fishermen, the European Commission said in a statement. On Friday, France said it was still waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for...
LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat welcomed Group of Seven foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday with a warning that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S....
The flag-wrapped coffin of India's defence chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he was cremated Friday. Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position created for him, and an outspoken, polarising and popular officer, seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tens of thousands of jubilant Indian farmers on Saturday cleared protest sites on the capital’s outskirts and began returning home, marking an end to their yearlong demonstrations against agricultural reforms that were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in a rare retreat.
By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights More than 50% of the contiguous U.S. was in a drought by the end of November, according to NOAA. The average November temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 45.2°F. (3.5 degrees above the 20th-century average), which placed the month at the seventh-warmest November in the 127-year record. The nation’s average […]
India has decided to push back the resumption of scheduled international flights until the end of January 2022 over fears about the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. In a circular published on Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that flights will remain suspended, pushing back a long-awaited restart.
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
