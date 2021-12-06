This Cabinet Lets You Hide Your Peloton in Plain Sight

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to organizing my closet, I’m nearly a pro. Everything has a place, clothes are arranged by style (and sometimes sleeve length), and I know where to find what I’m looking for when I have an idea for an outfit. My accessories, however, haven’t been quite as fortunate. My hats, scarves, and belts kind of end up wherever I see empty space, and lately, that’s meant a pile on the floor. (A hidden corner of the floor, but the floor nonetheless.) I decided I needed to do better. Loop Living gave me a chance to try out their set of sleek and sturdy wall hooks, and little did they know, it was a huge help in getting my scarves off of the floor for good.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO