In honor of the My Cause My Cleats initiative, Tyrod Taylor spoke to a group of students at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. Tyrod Taylor selected the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston as his Community Huddle group this season to receive tickets to Texans games through the Tyrod Taylor Foundation. The Tyrod Taylor Foundation supports youth development programs and he will be wearing cleats on Battle Red Day presented by Mattress Firm to showcase the cause. Each member of the Boys & Girls Clubs will be given the opportunity to decorate their own pair of "cleats" to highlight a cause and what is important to them courtesy of Mattress Firm.

ADVOCACY ・ 9 DAYS AGO